Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 reunion host shares first-look at cast as fans call out star’s absence

A first-look photo of the cast of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reunion for Season 7 featured several notable absences.

As episodes arrive on MTV each Thursday, the first half of Season 7 is ending. The reunion was recently filmed with Wild ‘N Out’s Justina Valentine back as the host.

On her Instagram Story, Justina shared an image of herself with most of the cast of Family Vacation on the set.

Justina stood in the middle of the group. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and Vinny Guadagnino were on the left side of the photo.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick are on the right side of the picture.

However, several members of the Season 7 cast are absent from the image. Notably, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio are absent.

Justina Valentine with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 reunion. Pic credit: @justinavalentine/Instagram

Fans call out Pauly’s absence from reunion

A Reddit forum post featuring Justin’s photo received comments from fans about various cast members, with several calling out Pauly’s absence.

One commenter suggested that they should have “more guys on the show” and pointed out that the show seems to only have “5 girls and basically 2 guys with Mike carrying the majority of the screen time.”

“Pauly provides nothing and is hardly around. Ronnie is gross and doesn’t need to be in the spotlight,” the commenter said, suggesting that the cast could add one of Mike or Vinny’s “real life friends.”

“I’m so tired of Pauly not being involved,” another individual commented, adding, “We get it you DJ and don’t need jersey shore. Then MTV stop playin us.”

“Where’s Pauly?” another commenter asked.

Jersey Shore fans from Reddit. Pic credit: @ResearcherPlayful474/Reddit.com/r/JerseyShore

During the last Family Vacation reunion, viewers saw the same cast members with Justina as the host. Pauly wasn’t physically present with his castmates but instead participated via video conferencing on a monitor.

A fake pair of legs wearing jeans and sneakers was on the couch, with the TV monitor as its head, to jokingly make it seem Pauly was there with his castmates.

Pauly continues his DJ work with various events

On Thursday, Pauly was at another DJ gig, helping fans celebrate at the Baltimore Orioles’ Opening Day tailgate event.

For the event, he wore an Orioles jersey with No. 1 on it, trademark dark shades, and a large gold necklace with a “P” hanging from it. Pauly revved up the crowd on the mic and with music played through his Pioneer DJ equipment.

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D at Baltimore Orioles opening day event. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

In another shot, Pauly took a selfie of himself on stage with the crowd of screaming fans at the event.

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly D with fans at Baltimore Orioles opening day event. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Pauly’s DJing seemed to get the fans pumped up for the game, ahead of a big 11-3 Opening Day win for their Baltimore Orioles.

His busy schedule as a DJ doesn’t seem to give him much time off. On his IG Story, he shared that he’d next appear at a Spring Break event in California.

DJ Pauly D promotional poster for Spring Break event. Pic credit: @djpaulyd/Instagram

Based on the above, he’ll most likely be at the reunion – similarly to how he was previously.

Unfortunately for some fans, that continues to make him seem less involved with the show and his castmates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.