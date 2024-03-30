Jersey Shore fans blast Angelina Pivarnick as cast appears in viral video trend

Jersey Shore cast members recently appeared in a fun video involving an online trend. However, many fans blasted Angelina Pivarnick after her appearance in it.

The viral video trend typically features a group of friends, co-workers, family, or castmates, with each person shown individually. Someone off-camera tells each person about something nearby that catches their attention, and the person quickly turns and exclaims, “Where?!”

In Jersey Shore’s clip, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is shown with her back to the camera, walking forward when someone yells, “Nicole, there’s the beach!”

“Where?!” she yells out after stopping so she can turn around to look.

Next is her castmate, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who is told, “Jenni, there’s a strip club down the block!”

“Where?!” JWoww exclaims after her turnaround.

Additional call-outs included an “open wine bar” for Deena Cortese, “free hair straighteners” for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, and someone who “just deleted all her pictures with her boyfriend” for Vinny Guadagnino.

Jersey Shore fans blast Angelina’s viral video appearance

“Ang, there’s a stray cat!” the off-camera person yells as Angelina does the “Where?!” turnaround and looks down toward the ground.

The video closes with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino being told, “There’s chicken tendies!”

“Damn!” The Situation exclaims after his turnaround.

The viral video, posted on the Jersey Shore Instagram page, received over 107,000 likes.

In addition, there were over 1,000 comments, including multiple comments asking for Angelina’s removal from MTV’s series.

“Please get rid of Angelina. She has zero purpose on the show other than acting like a petulant child,” a commenter wrote.

Another individual demanded for producers to “Get Angelina off the show!”

“Ang’s should’ve been ‘there’s a married man!'” a popular comment said.

Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

“Angelina’s should say ‘There’s something you can blow out of proportion!’ ‘Where!?'” a commenter wrote.

Additional comments suggested Angelina should be off the show, as one individual commented she’s “way too jealous and starts way too much drama, while another wrote, “Less Angelina, more Ronnie.”

Pic credit: @jerseyshore/Instagram

Angelina’s Season 7 drama continues in Family Vacation

Angelina and the castmates above appear in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, which also includes Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, who is noticeably absent from the video.

Based on recent social media posts, Pauly was also missing from the Family Vacation reunion for the first part of Season 7.

Throughout Season 7, viewers have seen more than a few storylines focused on Angelina. At the start of the season, she had an emotional meeting with her biological father, which later led to disappointment.

In addition, a recent episode covered the drama where Angelina got caught sending a direct message on social media to a married New York Jets player. The Jets player’s wife found out and blasted the Jersey Shore star on social media for messaging her husband, “See you soon.”

If that’s not enough, Angelina has another feud with another castmate. While she seemingly squashed her feud with JWoww toward the end of Season 6, she’s now at odds with Sammi.

Potential spoilers for the second half of Season 7 suggest that the castmates were filmed at a one-on-one conversation over lunch and that Sammi seemed frustrated with Angelina during the meetup.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursdays at 8/7c.