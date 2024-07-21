Jersey Shore’s Snooki says she’s ‘not well’ and may ‘need therapy’ after binging TV series

The drama that Jersey Shore cast members experience could be a lot to handle, besides the stress and drama of their lives away from the show.

MTV star Angelina Pivarnick recently shared that she was worried about getting “canceled” due to things she says on her podcast, possibly related to Jersey Shore.

She previously admitted to being in therapy to help her cope with various issues and situations.

However, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi joked she might “need extreme therapy” after binging a television series.

The Family Vacation star shared an update with fans and followers, weeks after rumors swirled about her and her husband, Jionni LaValle, potentially having marital issues.

Her message that she was “not well” after watching episodes had fans reacting with various feedback.

Snooki says she might ‘need extreme therapy’ after TV show

Like many of her Jersey Shore castmates, Snooki keeps fans updated about her life, including social media content about her family, trips, and other random occurrences.

In an Instagram Story post, Snooki shared a photo of herself wearing a red baseball cap and dark top in a car. She had both eyes closed and a hand across her mouth, almost as if she was about to vomit.

“So i binged Dexter. Idk if i need extreme therapy or a bottle of vodka. Im not well,” the text on her photo said.

Snooki reveals she binged popular TV series and isn’t sure about it. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Snooki didn’t elaborate on why she was “not well” after watching all seasons of the show, but its content could be difficult to stomach for some.

Dexter, starring Michael C. Hall as the title character, is based on a series of novels about a fictional Miami police department and its forensic technician who has a double life as a vigilante serial killer.

Dexter ran for eight seasons on Showtime, with the series finale in September 2013. Ultimately, all the seasons went to Netflix for streaming and binging.

The show is critically acclaimed, with multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations between 2017 and 2012.

Overall, the series won four Primetime Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes. Hall and co-star John Lithgow picked up Golden Globes for their acting in the series in 2010.

Fans reacted to Snooki’s binge-session message

The Jersey Shore star also posted her message sans the photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting fans and followers to react.

“Wine,” one fan replied as a solution, while another commented, “Vodka Snooki lol.”

“There’s an extra season they added,” another fan told her.

“Now time to watch the follow up limited series and wait for the prequel series too,” someone commented.

Pic credit: @snooki/Twitter

Another fan mentioned Dexter: New Blood, which got Snooki’s attention.

“OMG where do I watch that,” Snooki replied.

Pic credit: @snooki/Twitter

Dexter: New Blood, set 10 years after the original series finale premiered on Showtime in November 2021.

Showtime subscribers can watch it and stream it for free on various platforms. Otherwise, viewers must sign up for a streaming service such as Amazon Prime, SlingTV, Paramount+, or Hulu with Showtime included to watch the 10-episode spinoff.

There’s also talk about another spinoff, Dexter: Original Sin, an upcoming prequel to the original series. That may give Snooki more to binge on, but she might also need more therapy or vodka!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.