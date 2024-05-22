Jersey Shore’s Snooki updates fans amid rumors she and husband Jionni LaValle are living ‘apart’

Recent rumors suggested Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, might be living “apart” as they experienced marital issues.

Insiders mentioned that the couple slept in separate rooms if they were in the same home or that each would stay in one of their two homes to remain apart during their problems.

Various insider remarks also suggested that Snooki and her husband had engaged in brutal arguments, which often left Snooki in tears.

However, these fights never appear in any episodes of MTV’s spinoff show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In addition, Snooki rarely brought up any issues on the show while vacationing with her castmates, with an insider sharing it was likely production protecting the famous reality TV star.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While the Jersey Shore star’s family life has been featured little on the spinoff lately, she still shares social media content involving her family. Several recent posts gave her fans key updates about her life.

Snooki is ‘hitting the road’ amid marriage rumors

In one of Snooki’s recent Instagram carousel posts, she informed fans that she was “hitting the road” soon after the insider remarks about her and her husband’s situation sparked online rumors.

However, the post was merely to let fans know they could attend live shows for her podcast, It’s Happening. A new episode typically arrives for listeners each Friday.

In the first photo of her post, she appeared next to her friend and podcast co-host, Joey Camasta.

“WE ARE HITTING THE ROAD,” she wrote in part of her caption, adding, “Link in bio to grab tickets.”

Additional photos in Snooki’s post include promotional photos for various dates of their podcast tour.

Three events occur in various Northeastern locations, with one of their first on Friday, June 28, at Xcite Center at Park Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. A second show is listed for Staten Island, New York, while a third is for Stamford, Connecticut.

Tickets for the Bensalem show go on sale on Friday, April 19. Tickets for the Stamford show at The Place Theatre are $39.50 to $76.50, while tickets for the Staten Island show at St. George Theatre sell for $44.25 to $95.65 at Ticketmaster.

Just days after Snooki revealed she is “hitting the road” with her podcast co-host, she and her family also had hit the road for a trip to a popular theme park.

In a recent Instagram carousel post, she appeared with her family at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida. In the first photo, Jionni has his arm around Snooki. Their kids, Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo, stand beside Snooki, and everyone appears happy.

A second photo shows just Jionni and Snooki smiling for a selfie, seemingly putting any speculation about their marriage to rest for now.

Additional pictures include Snooki with a giraffe behind her and a photo of her three children standing together. A final slide is a black-and-white video of Snooki holding her youngest son as they ride a flume and get wet at the park.

“My Pride,” she wrote in her caption about her family as a pun referring to a pack of lions.

Fans dropped by the comment section to react to seeing the family all smiles and seeming to have fun amid the recent rumors.

“Someone said ya guys split up. Always drama lies in the media lol,” one commenter wrote.

“The internet : they’re living seperately Snooki: hold my Minnie ears,” another commented.

Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

A commenter said that Snooki “just shut down all those rumors…now let it go.”

The speculation about ongoing marital problems arrived last week after a Netflix documentary spotlighted the Ashley Madison scandal, which facilitated cheating for spouses.

The documentary mentioned Snooki’s husband, Jionni, among those exposed after individuals hacked the website and leaked damaging information about alleged cheating spouses.

The Jersey Shore star previously denied allegations that her husband cheated on her or would ever be unfaithful. The couple has been married since 2014, although Jionni has previously indicated he won’t participate in her reality TV show.

Based on Snooki’s recent vacation photos, she, Jionni, and their children seem to be perfectly fine ahead of her road trip with her podcast co-host!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.