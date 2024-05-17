Jersey Shore rumors: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and husband are ‘living apart’ following Ashley Madison doc

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi may be “living apart” from her husband, Jionni LaValle, amid their rocky relationship.

Speculation about the couple’s troublesome situation follows a recent Netflix documentary about the Ashley Madison scandal.

The 2015 scandal involved the Ashley Madison website, which facilitated extra-marital affairs, getting hacked, and many cheating spouses getting exposed.

Among them was Snooki’s husband, whose e-mails surfaced with many other alleged Ashley Madison subscribers.

In Netflix’s recent documentary, Jionni’s name resurfaced as part of the scandal.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Snooki previously denied the allegations her husband cheated, calling him a “stand-up guy,” but based on a recent report, insiders suggest the couple is having issues with their marriage.

Insiders suggest Snooki is ‘apart’ from her husband, and they have heated ‘fights’

The drama on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation hasn’t spotlighted anything with Snooki or her husband in Season 7 or previous seasons, as Jionni stays off the show.

However, there are rumors that the couple is mostly “apart,” meaning each one stays in one of the two houses they own or sleeps in separate rooms if they’re in the same house.

“They stay apart a lot of the time. Within the last several months, she said she hadn’t seen Jionni in a while and that he had left the house,” an insider revealed to The U.S. Sun.

“Nicole will sleep in her bed with the kids, and Jionni will be in another bedroom and won’t get into their bed till she leaves,” an insider shared.

In addition, insiders suggested that the couple has been engaging in rough arguments, sometimes leaving Snooki in tears. Footage from the fights or remarks about them have never aired on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I know that MTV has filmed the fallout from their fights, but for some reason, those cuts never seem to see the light of day,” a source told The U.S. Sun.

Another insider said they believe that the reality TV show protects Snooki from those fights and storylines being part of the show due to her popularity and fan following.

“She’s always said she doesn’t have the best relationship, she says it in front of everyone all the time, but it never airs,” the source claimed.

Snooki and Jionni’s marriage and children

In March 2012, Snooki became engaged to Jionni LaValle and gave birth to their first child, Lorenzo Dominic, six months later.

The couple welcomed their second child, Giovanna Marie, in 2014. They also married that same year, months after Giovanna’s birth.

In May 2019, Snooki gave birth to Angelo James, her and Jionni’s third child.

While her official Instagram includes content related to her Snooki Shop and the Jersey Shore shows, she regularly shares family photos and videos.

On March 31, she uploaded a post celebrating Easter featuring Jionni, their kids, and their dog. As of this report, that is Snooki’s most recent post featuring her husband.

Over the years, there has been ongoing speculation that Snooki and Jionni have experienced marital issues. However, beyond remarks from unidentified inside sources, there is no confirmation that the couple is living or staying apart or having explosive fights.

As of this writing, the couple is still married, although their story doesn’t make it onto Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, while other couples’ drama and struggles are presented in the episodes.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.