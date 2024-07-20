Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick reveals she’s ‘nervous’ about getting ‘canceled’

Angelina Pivarnick expressed concerns that people might try to “cancel” her based on some of her remarks.

The 38-year-old reality TV star is known for being central to much of MTV’s Family Vacation spinoff drama.

That’s included her ongoing feud with returning castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her previous feud with Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Some viewers might want to see her kicked off the show, while others may feel she makes the show more entertaining.

Earlier this year, she began podcasting alongside her friend Michael David, sharing additional details about Jersey Shore and her life.

However, the platform has given her a voice, and she maintains that she wants to tell her the “truth” despite constant fear of getting canceled.

Angelina shares concerns over her potential cancellation

On July 19, Angelina and her co-host Michael released a new podcast episode to answer fan questions.

They spoke about their Patreon-exclusive content for paying subscribers at the start of the podcast.

Angelina mentioned that she opened up quite a bit for the Patreon content, possibly ranting and giving extra gossip.

“I’m in trouble,” she said, putting her head down on the desk before adding, “I don’t really give a s**t.”

“If I can’t be me, why am I here? I live in America. It’s a free country,” she said.

“Please don’t judge me. Like I’m really going on a limb here,” Angelina pleaded with her listeners, fans, and critics.

Michael asked Angelina how she felt about the experience of podcasting after they’d been recording them for several months.

“I love it. I love it. I just get nervous that people are gonna try and cancel me,” she admitted.

It’s not the first time Angelina has expressed concerns about people trying to take her down. Monsters and Critics reported about Angelina’s remarks several weeks ago when she suggested some of her critics continue using a “narrative” that she’s on drugs to get her kicked off the show.

Angelina begged fans who ‘switched’ to come back

During her recent podcast, Angelina said she wasn’t concerned about fans canceling her but “people who don’t want the truth out there—silencing [her].”

“Which I don’t think is cool because I live in America,” she said.

“Angelina Army, I love you guys so much. I love how we named it Angelina Army. You guys are my army. I need you guys more than anything,” she shared.

She also said she wanted the fans who stopped supporting her to “come back.”

“Guys, you’ve got to come back. Like there’s so much you guys don’t know what’s really going on. So please come back,” she said.

“I f**k with you guys. I love you guys,” she told her supportive fans.

Her podcast comments arrive weeks after the conclusion of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7, which featured a two-part reunion. Multiple reunion topics focused on Angelina’s storylines, including her feud with Sammi.

The reunion was prerecorded weeks before its airing. Since then, Angelina has made headlines with her June arrest for an alleged incident at her New Jersey home, which included multiple charges.

She lives at that particular home with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, and as of this writing, there are no updates about her legal situation.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.