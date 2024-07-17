Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley attend Taylor Swift concert in Italy

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley not only have MTV’s Jersey Shore in common, but they’re also Swifties!

The castmates recently traveled overseas to Milan, Italy, to check out one of the latest stops on Taylor Swift’s mega-successful Eras tour.

Swift performed at a jampacked San Siro Stadium this weekend, with Mike, Jenni, and various family members there to enjoy the show.

On Instagram, they posed with recognizable family members, including Jenni’s daughter, Meilani, and Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

Mike shared a carousel post featuring three unique photos of the group posing in front of historic buildings, including Milan Cathedral. Another image has them seated together for a meal at a restaurant in the city.

“On way to @taylorswift Concert 🇮🇹,” the Jersey Shore star captioned his post, with Milan geotagged as the location.

JWoww took Meilani to Italy for a birthday trip

On her official Instagram page, JWoww shared a sweet image of herself smiling beside Meilani at the packed Milan concert venue.

JWoww wore a black sleeveless top, while Meilani wore a black hat, large clear glasses, and a white T-shirt.

“We are never getting back together like ever,” large black text on the shirt said, referring to Swift’s popular song.

“We made it baby 🥹 happy birthday my love 💕,” JWoww captioned the post.

JWoww and Meilani took the trip without JWoww’s fiance, Zack Clayton, or JWoww’s son, Greyson.

Zack shared a recent Instagram post featuring him and Greyson having fun outdoors at a pool.

“Dudes weekend,” he captioned the post as they held up what appeared to be a hand sign known as Too Sweet, used by several professional wrestlers.

Mike called his trip with Lauren to Italy a ‘big moment’ for him

Mike shared several Instagram posts from Italy, including an intriguing one claiming he’d finally received his passport back from the government, so they took the trip.

“After 10 years of hard work and good decisions the government finally gave me back my passport . Big moment for me 😤,” he wrote, adding, “So I made my wife an offer she couldn’t refuse.”

His carousel post included photos and videos of him and Lauren from gorgeous Positano, Amalfi Coast, Italy.

In 2019, Mike served time in federal prison for tax fraud. The Jersey Shore reality TV shows documented parts of his story, including his release and journey towards betterment.

Last year, he released a new memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, in which he also candidly discussed his time behind bars and his comeback.

Like Jenni and Meilani, Mike and Lauren posed for a few photos inside Milan’s San Siro Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert.

The MTV star previously credited Lauren with supporting him during his ups and downs. She regularly appears with him in episodes of the Jersey Shore spinoff Family Vacation. The couple, who have been married since 2018, welcomed their third child, daughter Luna Lucia, earlier this year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.