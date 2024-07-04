Angelina Pivarnick says Jersey Shore critics use a ‘narrative’ that she’s on drugs to get her off the show

Angelina Pivarnick continues to hit back at the critics who suggest she’s “on drugs.”

The Jersey Shore star is coming off another drama-filled season of the Family Vacation spinoff, including issues after meeting her biological father and a feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

In a few episodes of Season 7, there were hints that Angelina and her fiance, Vinny Tortorella, were experiencing trouble in their relationship.

Away from the show, Angelina found herself facing criminal charges, including assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

On her podcast, she’s addressed various topics that her critics call attention to online, including remarks about cosmetic work she had done on her appearance and her drinking.

The ongoing remarks are bothersome for the reality TV star, as she recently ranted about critics claiming she’s on drugs, suggesting it’s a “narrative” to get her kicked off the show.

Angelina called out the critics’ ‘narrative’ that she’s ‘on drugs’

During her recent Instagram Live session, Angelina addressed people’s critical remarks about her based on her appearances on MTV’s Family Vacation and social media.

A Reddit post featured two minutes of Angelina’s video sped up to spotlight the part where she called out her haters.

“Guys, I don’t know if you realize this, but it’s so funny to me. People are like, ‘Your attitude’s so crazy now.’ It’s been the same since day f**king one,” she said.

“I’ve grown up, in some ways. Can I mature in other ways? Yes, ok, fine, I’m not perfect,” she admitted.

She turned her attention to comments about drugs, mentioning a remark about “smoking pot.”

“If I smoked a little pot, they’d be like, ‘Oh, she’s on weed.’ That would be the next thing,” Angelina said.

“It’s the narrative that I hear over and over again all the time,” she said, adding, “It’s starting to get to me like to the point of no return. It’s like, ‘She’s a drug addict.'”

“I feel like it’s almost a way to get me out of the show, and it’s not gonna happen,” Angelina suggested.

Commenters suggested Angelina is ‘on drugs’ and ‘addicted to legal drugs’

Reddit commenters reacted to Angelina’s rant, with several continuing to suggest she is “on drugs” or “addicted.”

“Yeahhhhh….this doesn’t seem like someone who’s on drugs at all…,” one Reddit commenter wrote.

“I don’t think she’s a ‘drug addict’ in the way she thinks of a drug addict (heroin, meth, etc). I think she’s addicted to legal drugs – pain killers, anti-depressants, alcohol. A bad combination,” another commenter suggested.

Screenshot of Reddit comments about Angelina’s drugs rant. Pic credit: @Lostbuttonduck/Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore

The Jersey Shore star’s criminal charges last month stemmed from an incident at her New Jersey home.

Her attorney released a statement following news of the arrest, indicating that it was a “very minor incident” that was “exacerbated” when his client had an “adverse reaction” to “over-the-counter medication.”

Upon the announcement of her launching her Um Hello? podcast earlier this year, Angelina shared a social media post suggesting “no more drinking.”

However, in an episode of the podcast weeks ago, Angelina said that she hadn’t completely ditched alcohol but had “cut back” on drinking.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.