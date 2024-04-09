Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick says ‘no more drinking’ for her as she launches new podcast

Angelina Pivarnick has vowed “no more drinking” as she prepares to embark on a new podcasting journey.

The 37-year-old Jersey Shore star is in the seventh season of the Family Vacation spinoff, which is currently airing on MTV.

Many of the latest season’s episodes have also featured stories or drama surrounding Angelina.

That includes a fierce feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and potential issues between her and her fiancee, Vinny Tortorella.

She’ll now share more insight into her life and possibly tea from the show on her upcoming podcast, Um Hello?, which she revealed on Monday.

“That’s right b****es! It’s going down on JERZDAY, April 18th ~ I can’t wait to connect with even more of you on my podcast #UmHello 💋,” Angelina wrote in her caption.

She also told those interested to “Follow @umhellopodcast” on Instagram and drop suggestions for potential topics for her podcast.

In an Instagram Story update, Angelina shared a photo of her seated in a booth with her fiance, Vinny. According to a message she wrote above their smiling faces, they were dining at a favorite spot, Applebees.

Angelina also revealed she was “Finally getting better” and “decided no more drinking.”

She added, “a lot of my story will come on my podcast that was just announced. Cannot wait !!! UM HELLO !!!! @umhellopodcast follow my podcast handle guys !!!”

Angelina Pivarnick with her fiancee Vinny Tortorella. Pic credit: @mtvangelina/Instagram

Angelina has yet to share further details about what prompted her decision to stop drinking. However, it could be a decision for better health or possibly due to some of the drunken drama on the various shows she’s appeared in.

Jersey Shore viewers have seen various cast members enjoying their alcohol; some may have enjoyed it too much in certain moments. Based on Angelina’s remarks, fans will get more of her story when her podcast debuts.

Angelina joins other Jersey Shore stars with podcasts

With the upcoming launch of her podcast, Angelina will join several of her castmates who also have podcasts.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese have the Meatball Pod, where they discuss everyday life and things from Jersey Shore and answer fan questions.

Their castmate Vinny Guadagnino is also a podcaster. He hosts Something Went Wrong W/Vinny, which New York City comedian Sienna Hubert-Ross co-hosts.

Angelina joins the podcasting group with one of her own to share unique perspectives, inside stories, and more. Fans expressed their opinions about Angelina’s new project.

“of all the people on the show, I would actually love to listen to this,” one commenter wrote.

Another commenter said they were also “looking forward” to the new podcast.

“I feel that TV portrays you as the villain all the time. Would love to see and hear the real you,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Another commenter said they were happy to see Angelina launching a new podcast.

“I always knew there was a lot more to you than the show wants us to know,” the commenter said.

Angelina tends to be a polarizing individual regarding her appearances on reality television. Based on the early reactions, many people are interested in hearing what the Jersey Shore star has to say.

Angelina’s Um Hello? officially debuts on Thursday, April 18, on various podcast platforms.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.