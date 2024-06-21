Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick reveals all the cosmetic work she got done for her appearance

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick set the record straight with trolls and critics about her appearance.

Over many years on reality television, she receives comments online regarding her updated looks.

In a new episode of her podcast, the MTV star addressed the various work she has done since she was 25 to enhance her appearance.

“What I’ve gotten done. I’m gonna put this on the record,” she said, looking at the camera in the YouTube podcast episode.

“I’m gonna write it down for you folks,” Angelina said, before first listing off, “Botox.”

“Filler in my lips. That’s where I started,” she said, regarding work she’s had done.

Angelina calls out critics as she reveals work she’s had done: ‘Why does it matter to you?’

During this week’s Um Hello? podcast, Angelina revealed that as she grew older, she needed some more Botox.

“I don’t give a s***,” she said, adding, “As you get older, you will see Botox wears the f*** out quickly.”

She ranted about how the people who’ve developed Botox need to “come up with something else” that lasts six months instead of just three.

“For all you people out there who think that I got more s*** done, this is for you,” she said, revealing next that she had her cheek area “deflated” when she got older.

“Everyone’s like, ‘But you don’t need it. You don’t need it,'” Angelina said, adding, “It’s not about that I don’t need it. I want to do it.”

“As long as I’m not hurting myself or others, why does it matter to you?” she asked her critics.

Angelina said of work on her appearance: ‘It’s always upkeep’

As she continued to reveal what she had done for her appearance, Angelina spoke about how the work she gets done never lasts too long.

She agreed when her co-host asked if it’s mostly like “upkeep” work on her appearance.

“This s*** is non-lasting. None of it’s lasting if you don’t go to a good doctor or a PA. I used to go to somebody, and she like f***ed my face up,” Angelina shared.

“Not saying her name, but you suck,” Angelina said as she and her co-host chuckled.

The Jersey Shore star said many offices offer her additional cosmetic procedures because they want to promote their businesses. However, she said she often doesn’t want everything they want to give her.

“Those people I cut out of my life quick. Kinda after the wedding,” Angelina told her co-host.

Angelina also revealed one of the most painful procedures she had done was getting “threads” up near her eyebrows on the sides of her head.

“Like people were like that was a gnarly video, but what in the f***?” she said.

During her discussion of various procedures, she recommended people get “numbed” if they’re going to do that sort of treatment.

Angelina revealed why she couldn’t do BBL and needed a procedure due to ‘stress’

Angelina revealed more Botox she needed to get, including getting injections in her backside. She shared that she’s had that done five times now because she’s “too skinny” to be a candidate for a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

“It’s supposed to last five years, but I don’t know. It’s like two,” Angelina said regarding her need for additional injections in that area of her body.

She shared that she’d also received work done for her breasts due to her weight fluctuating over the years. However, that also resulted in capsular contracture due to the “stress” she was under, requiring another procedure on her breasts.

Angelina revealed that additional procedure to fans last year with a video on social media featuring her and Dr. Tutela speaking about the work he was doing.

During her podcast, she shared that she’s on antibiotics and will have to be for at least a year so she can prevent getting capsular contracture again.

Additionally, Angelina revealed she got her nose done by Dr. Tutela because she felt it looked a bit “long.”

Her complete podcast details the various pain and after-effects of her procedures for others who might be considering them. She also mentioned castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Lauren Torrentino among those who got work done by Dr. Tutela.

Angelina likely recorded this podcast episode weeks ago. However, it arrived online a few weeks after Angelina made headlines for her arrest on multiple charges in an alleged incident at her New Jersey home. Among the offenses she will answer for in court in July are simple assault, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Details about what happened were scarce due to confidentiality. However, Angelina’s attorney released a statement indicating it was a “very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication.”

As of this report, it’s unknown what the medication is that Angelina had an adverse reaction to.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.