Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick blasted by critics after plastic surgery due to ‘unexpected weight loss’

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick returned under the knife for another surgery, which she recently shared.

Angelina, 37, uploaded a video of herself wearing a gown with an IV tube connected to her arm as she spoke about what was happening.

She revealed she was at Tutela Plastic Surgery to get another breast augmentation surgery following “unexpected weight loss due to stress.”

Angelina explained in her Instagram post’s caption that weight loss led to one of her breasts starting to “sag,” so she would get a “revision breast lift” and also an “upgrade” while she was there.

She appeared alongside Dr. Tutela, who also spoke about the revision surgery he was about to perform. He also helped her confirm she wasn’t taking Ozempic.

“I’m not on it. I just lost a lot of weight,” the Family Vacation star shared after the doctor mentioned, “There’s nothing wrong with it.”

Angelina details her latest plastic surgery with Dr. Tutela

Under the care and precision of Dr. Tutela, Angelina spoke about preparing to go into surgery to “revise” and “upgrade” her breasts. It was the second breast surgery the Jersey Shore star has had, in addition to other cosmetic procedures.

“As you guys can see, we have the roadmap all ready to go,” she said as she revealed black marks on her upper chest area for the surgery.

When reacting to a fan who called Angelina “so skinny” and asked about her weight loss, the Jersey Shore star said she believed it was just due to “stress.”

“No, it’s not Ozempic. Someone said that again. It’s just, I guess, being on TV, and I don’t even know how to explain it. You lose weight sometimes,” she shared.

Angelina also mentioned her voice was “raspy” because she “threw up” that morning but didn’t indicate why. In addition, she reminded everyone to watch the new episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“I’ll be tweeting,” she said, adding she was “in great hands” with Dr. Tutela for the surgery she was about to have done.

She said her doctor would take pictures and post them on his Instagram Story following the surgery.

As of this writing, one photo of a woman without the face in the image appears on @tutelaps Instagram. Based on the comments, it seems to be Angelina wearing a white bra to show the post-surgery results.

“Happy patient selfie,” Dr. Tutela said in the IG post’s caption, also giving contact information and prices for the surgery.

Critics blast Angelina and doctors for plastic surgery issue

Angelina received over 1,400 comments from fans, followers, and critics about her surgery. That included a lot of critical remarks on her post calling her out for getting more surgery.

“Have to at some point blame the Dr who continually does the surgeries.. So young and so many lifts, tucks, fillers etc.. SMH,” one commenter wrote.

“These doctors are to blame too. Put limits… stop making these women feel like they need to,” another wrote.

Another commenter said that Angelina “was beautiful before all these surgeries,” while one individual wrote, “surgery addiction is REAL.”

Another individual remarked that the Jersey Shore star was “so pretty at the moment b4 her wedding” and “should’ve stopped touching her Body and face.”

“now she’s making herself look so old,” the commenter suggested, with another individual simply commenting, “Stop.”

This isn’t the first time that Angelina got backlash and criticism over getting surgery. Monsters and Critics reported about Angelina’s facelift surgery in mid-June, drawing many reactions from fans, followers, and critics.

“I know you guys are looking out for me, or maybe not. Whenever somebody’s telling me not to touch my face, right? It’s like I’m not hurting you. I’m not hurting anybody else. I’m just doing it to myself, and I’m gonna be 37 years old. So if I’m gonna do it, just be happy for me,” she said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.