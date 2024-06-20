Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi appears without wedding ring in updates amid marriage rumors

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi may have raised some eyebrows with her updates several weeks after speculation hit about her marriage.

Rumors suggested the Jersey Shore star and her husband, Jionni LaValle, may have been staying apart due to arguments and potential marital issues.

The speculation popped up following a Netflix docuseries about the Ashley Madison hacking, which led to various individuals getting exposed for potential cheating.

Jionni was among those mentioned as potential subscribers after his email appeared, along with other information that hackers leaked online.

Although Snooki previously denied the allegations and suggested her husband was a good man, it led to newer rumors about the couple’s marriage.

And recently, Snooki shared several social media updates with a noticeable change.

Snooki appears without her ring in new updates

Snooki’s popularity extends to her social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, where she often updates her fans.

She shared a video trend on her TikTok spotlighting a person’s “day in the life” routine.

“Spend A Day With Mawma,” a text overlay said across her video.

In her video, Snooki put on makeup and made herself “presentable,” sharing that she would head to her Snooki Shop.

However, Snooki’s wedding ring is noticeably missing from her fingers while applying lipstick and brushing her hair.

In additional footage in her TikTok video, Snooki opted not to wear her ring out in public or while shooting “some content” for social media.

On her Instagram Story, Snooki shared a photo of herself holding up a large photo of her son’s head at what appeared to be a school event.

“I’m That Mom,” her text overlay said.

In the IG Story photo, the Jersey Shore star didn’t have a ring visible on her fingers.

Snooki holds up a large photo of her son’s face at an event. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Snooki shared recent updates about Jionni

As Monsters and Critics, Snooki’s recent podcast featured her recalling a weekend event in Atlantic City where she had a scheduled appearance at Harrah’s. However, the Jersey Shore star became extremely sick and nearly didn’t attend the event.

While retelling everything, she mentioned learning from Jionni via texts that one of their children was sick at home, and then Jionni also became ill. During her story on last week’s podcast, Snooki praised Jionni as a great dad to their three kids.

She also recognized her husband on Father’s Day with an Instagram carousel post featuring photos of herself with Jionni and their children.

“HAPPY FATHERS DAY to the best daddy. We love you @jlavalle5,” Snooki captioned the post.

In 2012, Snooki became engaged to Jionni, just months before she had their first child, Lorenzo. In 2014, Snooki and Jionni married and welcomed their daughter Giovanna the same year. Four years later, Snooki had their third child, son Angelo.

Speculation about Snooki and Jionni potentially having marriage issues leading to them staying apart first arrived in mid-May. Those rumors also included inside sources who mentioned heated arguments between the couple that production never films for the show.

Jionni may have appeared on Jersey Shore shows and episodes before but has mostly avoided the cameras and reality TV drama in recent years.

Last month, insider sources suggested to The U.S. Sun that Snooki’s popularity keeps her “protected” by producers from having any problems related to her marriage filmed or presented on MTV.

Following the rumors about her marriage, Snooki shared cryptic posts on social media but has not mentioned any marital issues.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.