Jersey Shore’s Snooki reveals she got extremely sick before big event and is ‘finally feeling OK’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared she’s doing better after becoming extremely ill before a recent appearance.

The Jersey Shore star loves meeting her fans but also hates disappointing them when she can’t fully participate in events.

Speculation about her marriage began weeks ago, and Snooki’s cryptic social media posts furthered the speculation.

Various appearances this summer as she travels away from her family may fuel those rumors, but she has seemingly indicated things are OK with her and her husband, Jionni LaValle.

One of her recent anticipated appearances was close to home, at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

However, the star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation revealed she almost couldn’t attend the event because she had become extremely ill.

Snooki said she was extremely sick before her Harrah’s event

Earlier this week, Snooki was solo for her and castmate Deena Cortese’s podcast. She revealed that she had a “s*** show” weekend leading up to the Atlantic City appearance.

Snooki at the Pool After Dark, an event featuring the Jersey Shore star, was held on Saturday, June 8, at Harrah’s Resort.

The event began at 10 p.m. Eastern Time, with tickets originally available for general admission and VIP tables.

“I was so excited for this appearance and it was a s*** show. Literally, you have no idea,” she said during her Meatball Pod.

Early in her podcast, Snooki said the event was “packed” and “crazy,” with many people waiting in line who couldn’t get in.

Before the event, she said she’d invited some girlfriends to go have fun. Snooki revealed she got a facial, an oxygen infusion, hot stones, and a “little massage.”

According to the Jersey Shore star, she had cheese fries for lunch the day of the Harrah’s event. She said she planned to relax in her room with some wine before having fun, including dinner and the Harrah’s appearance.

“All of a sudden, I’m running to the bathroom,” she shared, adding, “This is gonna be a lot of information for you guys, so if you’re annoyed, just don’t listen, I guess.”

She revealed she had a bad stomachache and began to get “anxiety” as she wasn’t feeling right. Snooki also revealed she had her period, and things weren’t “great all around.”

The Jersey Store said she began vomiting repeatedly and usually doesn’t do well with that since it doesn’t happen often.

“I’m literally laying down dead. I looked like a corpse,” she said, adding that her podcast co-host, Joey Camasta, was doing her makeup for dinner.

Snooki said that despite her attempts to “fake a good mood,” it’s hard to do when feeling sick. She said she “rallied” to go to dinner, took some Pepto Bismol, and had a Ginger Ale but ended up throwing up more.

She mentioned being concerned she was going to throw up in the restaurant, and TMZ might create headlines about her being “wasted.”

Snooki said she’s ‘finally feeling better’

Snooki recalled she decided to return to her room and rest before heading out for Harrah’s appearance. She said she even texted her husband that she was extremely sick, and he texted her back a little while later that their daughter was also throwing up.

Eventually, Jionni started throwing up. When she thought about it, Snooki realized she had picked up something from one of her kids, as her son Angelo was also sick at school.

“It wasn’t a great weekend, but I’m finally feeling better today,” she revealed.

Snooki said she’d anticipated Harrah’s appearance for two months since she hadn’t appeared in a while.

“With three kids and life and sports and basically just being a mom, it’s so hard to go to a club. Especially doing club appearances,” she shared.

She’ll have appearances this summer, including Morristown, New Jersey, and Staten Island, New York, but those will be for the It’s Happening Podcast with her friend and co-host Joey.

And despite her throwing up so much and feeling like she wanted to die, she became presentable with Joey’s help and still made it to the Harrah’s event on June 8.

Snooki said seeing all her fans so excited when she finally got to the event made her feel better for “about 20 minutes.”

“So I want to say thank you to all of you because your energy- your positive, fun energy, radiated to me,” the Jersey Shore star said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.