Jersey Shore star Snooki says she wants ‘to be shown off’ following rumors about her marriage

Following speculation about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, the Jersey Shore star shared another cryptic message.

Last month, Monsters and Critics reported on remarks from an unnamed insider who suggested that Snooki and Jionni had ongoing issues with their marriage.

The insider claimed the couple was “staying apart” and would sometimes have intense arguments.

However, MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation spinoff never includes these rumored altercations or any remarks from Snooki about marriage trouble.

Jionni previously indicated he doesn’t want to be involved in filming the reality TV show.

While the couple recently enjoyed a fun vacation with their three kids, Snooki’s cryptic social media posts might catch fans’ attention.

Snooki shared an intriguing message about being ‘shown off’

Snooki recently reshared an Instagram Story post from her Snooki Shop, which mentioned a “dating profile” and being “shown off.”

“I just want to be shown off like a fish on a boys dating profile,” the IG Story message said with an all-pink background (below).

Snooki didn’t elaborate further on the message, giving her fans some food for thought.

A screenshot shows Snooki’s interesting social media update. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Sometimes, individuals on dating apps or websites might post photos of themselves holding up a large fish they caught.

Snooki’s post arrives not long after an Ashley Madison docuseries dropped on Netflix, though. Ashley Madison was a website that helped facilitate cheating for married individuals.

The Netflix docuseries mentioned some celebrity individuals, including Jionni, whose names were leaked in the website hack. According to US Weekly, Jionni had his email address attached to the website, leading to allegations of potential cheating.

However, Snooki has previously slammed the rumors that her husband cheated on her.

“He’s a stand up guy who loves his family more than anything in this world,” Snooki said in her remarks defending Jionni, per US Weekly.

Snooki shared other posts, including a message to Jionni about arguing

Last week, Snooki shared several intriguing social media posts and remarks. In particular, she tagged Jionni in a post about “arguing.”

“when we’re arguing and not speaking and then he stubs his toe on the bed,” a message said across a short video clip of actor Zach Galifianakis.

The clip featured Galifianakis looking red-faced and laughing as he turned his head toward the camera.

“This is my favorite,” Snooki wrote underneath the video clip with Jionni tagged.

According to The U.S. Sun, Snooki shared additional cryptic messages, including one about “poorly made decisions.”

“My life is just a collection of poorly made decisions with bomb a** music playing in the background,” the post read.

Snooki didn’t tag Jionni or include text comments to explain the message further. However, fans might speculate it was related to her earlier days on Jersey Shore, her marriage to Jionni, or something entirely different.

