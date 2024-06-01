Jersey Shore star Snooki shares cryptic posts about ‘poorly made decisions’ amid rumors about marriage

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted several curious messages following rumors that she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, were experiencing issues with their marriage.

That speculation initially arrived from unnamed insiders who commented about the couple’s serious arguments and “staying apart” from one another in different homes or while sleeping in the same house.

It also came about after Netflix’s documentary about the Ashley Madison website leak included Jionni’s name among some of the individuals involved with alleged cheating on their spouses through the website.

However, a recent series of photos featured Snooki seeming happy as she was on a vacation with Jionni and the kids, ahead of her going on another trip without them.

Snooki hasn’t addressed the marriage rumors specifically.

The Jersey Shore star instead has shared several cryptic posts that may still have fans wondering if there are issues going on or if they were resolved for now.

Snooki shared several intriguing posts, including one about ‘arguing’ with husband

On Friday night, Snooki re-shared a brief video clip from @britty_paige, which mentioned “arguing” and “not speaking” with a significant other.

It featured actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis laughing a bit as he looked to the side and toward the screen, his face somewhat red.

“when we’re arguing and not speaking and then he stubs his toe on the bed,” a message placed on the funny clip said.

“This is my favorite,” Snooki wrote under the clip, tagging Jionni.

Snooki shared another short video clip from @moonomeens, which featured an intriguing quote suggesting that one should “Believe that the best is yet to come.”

“Appreciate the blessings you have and get excited about the future. Trust that it’s going to be even more amazing than you can imagine,” the quote said.

However, Snooki added a message underneath the quote: “Appreciate the blessings and what we have in life.”

“My life is just a collection of poorly made decisions with bomb a** music playing in the background,” Snooki said in another post, per The U.S. Sun.

Snooki didn’t elaborate on what she meant by the recent quotes. However, she directed one to her husband, and fans might speculate that her other social media shares could be related to her family and/or career.

Snooki revealed she’s traveling without her family

While Snooki regularly appears on trips with her castmates on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jionni typically doesn’t join them as other spouses do.

Viewers regularly see Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s fiance, Zach Carpinelli. In addition, Deena Cortese’s husband, Chris Buckner, and Angelina Pivarnick’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella, often join the vacations and outings.

During the most recent seasons, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola even returned and introduced castmates to her boyfriend, Justin May, who has since become her fiance.

Jionni has avoided the reality TV drama, choosing to remain off-camera as Snooki appears in the popular Jersey Shore franchise.

Based on recent posts, she’s taking her popular self and dog, Rocky, on the road to various cities.

“Staten Island. Boston. Morristown. PA. come see mawma & squirrel on tour,” she wrote in her caption.

The iconic reality TV star revealed last month that she and co-host Joey Camasta would visit several cities on the East Coast.

The podcasters are taking their It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast on the road for live episodes.

One has to consider that since Snooki is taking the podcast live to meet fans, there might be a question or two about her family and marriage.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.