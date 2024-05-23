Dexter prequel sets cast: Patrick Gibson to play Young Dexter Morgan

Dexter Morgan may be dead and buried, but his story is far from over.

Paramount+ With Showtime announced Thursday that Dexter: Original Sin — a prequel to the hit original series — had found its cast.

Patrick Gibson (Shadow and Bone, The OA) has secured the coveted role of young Dexter Morgan.

Rounding out the cast is Christian Bale (Mr. Robot) as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s adoptive father and homicide detective, while Molly Brown (Senior Year) will play Debra Morgan, Dexter’s younger sister.

The highly-anticipated prequel picks up 15 years before Dexter Season 1, with viewers witnessing “America’s favorite serial killer…in training,” according to the press release.

Per the logline, Dexter: Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami and follows “Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer.”

Dexter’s origins will be explored

“When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness.”

The synopsis reveals he will seek Harry’s “guidance” to work through those urges. It will chart his adoption of the code he had in the original series, which helped him “find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar.”

At the same time, he will start delving into a career involving working for the force and have to establish whether he can cover his tracks.

Dexter burst onto screens in 2006 and was a massive success story for Showtime, with the numbers rising throughout its run.

However, the show ended after eight seasons in 2013 with one of the most polarizing series finales in TV history that found the iconic killer murdering his sister and becoming a lumberjack.

Nine years later, Dexter: New Blood premiered to right some of the wrongs of the original series finale. In it, Dexter reconnects with his son, Harrison Morgan, and a new wave of horror unfolds.

Dexter: Original Sin is the third series in the franchise

Despite the mixed reception to Dexter: New Blood, there were rumors that a follow-up chapter was in the works that would put Dexter’s son at the forefront, but the lack of updates hints that the network is pressing ahead with prequels instead of sequels.

Another prequel will focus on the Trinity killer. John Lithgow played the character in the original series and is one of the show’s most shocking villains.

At this point, prequels are better than sequels because Dexter Morgan is dead at the end of Dexter: New Blood, and without the character, any new show will be a tough sell.

Dexter: Original Sin is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025 on Paramount+ With Showtime.