Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick enters plea for simple assault and other charges at court hearing

Angelina Pivarnick attended a court hearing to enter her plea for charges she received during last month’s alleged incident at her New Jersey home.

The 38-year-old Jersey Shore star attended a virtual court hearing alongside her attorney, James Leonard.

In addition, reports revealed that Angelina’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella, was present for parts of the hearing that Freehold Township Municipal Court held.

“I believe you are entering a not guilty plea here today, and I believe you had a chance to consult with the prosecutor and council and we are going to reset this matter for what we are hopeful will be a resolution, is that your understanding?” Judge Nicole Sonnenblick asked.

“Yes, your honor,” Leonard said to enter the plea on Angelina’s behalf.

The virtual hearing also included the judge mentioning that the responding officers aren’t required for Angelina’s next hearing.

Angelina shared social media updates after her hearing

According to The Daily Mail, Angelina’s virtual hearing happened on Tuesday, July 23, and her next court date is an in-person hearing in August.

The reality TV star has stayed silent about the legal incident since it’s an ongoing court case, and so far, her attorney is speaking on her behalf.

She shared several Instagram updates on Wednesday, including the selfie below from New Jersey, in which she posed on the balcony of a hotel, restaurant, or other building with water and the city as her background.

“I would drive all night,” she captioned the photo post, including a heart emoji.

She also posted to her IG Story on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a quick video clip holding an adorable puppy over her shoulder as she turned to show its face to the camera.

“Vivian,” a text overlay with more heart emojis said over the clip.

Angelina Pivarnick shows off a cute dog in her IG Story. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina’s alleged incident at her home included multiple charges

Angelina’s June 2 incident occurred at the $1.3 million Freehold Township home she shares with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella. That particular home often appears in episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Tortorella has also appeared throughout the spin-off’s recent MTV seasons as a significant part of Angelina’s life.

During Tuesday’s hearing, a county clerk listed Angelina’s charges as “simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law, and resisting arrest.”

Angelina’s simple assault charge is due to her allegedly causing “bodily injury” to a victim at her home by “striking him with her hands/fists causing scratches, redness, and complaint of pain to the victim’s hands.”

Her criminal mischief charge stems from allegedly hitting the same victim’s “vehicle with her hands, causing damage under $500.” The victim reportedly presented video evidence of the incident to responding officers.

That victim’s name is reportedly redacted from the complaint. Angelina also received a resisting arrest charge after pulling her arms away from the responding officers and refusing to follow their orders.

Last month, Asbury Park Press reported that an officer who signed the complaint said Angelina tried to lock her door to prevent police from conducting a “domestic violence investigation.”

The MTV star wasn’t arrested during the incident but received a ticket and was released on a summons.

In a statement released at the time her arrest made headlines, her attorney, James Leonard, called the incident “nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication.”

“We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time,” Leonard said in the statement.

Angelina and Tortorella began dating in 2022 before getting engaged in 2023. Their engagement was featured with castmates nearby during an episode of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The New York Post reported a 2023 incident in which Angelina called the police to her Freehold Township home but declined to press charges against Tortorella once they arrived.

According to The Daily Mail, Angelina’s fiance appeared via a separate device for part of Tuesday’s virtual hearing on Zoom but then had to leave.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.