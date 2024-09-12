Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino appear at MTV VMA’s amid rumored drama

Ahead of the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi attended MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs).

However, only a few of them sat together for the event, with Angelina opting to stay away from her castmates as she sat beside several other MTV stars.

That could be due to rumored drama between Angelina and the Sorrentinos before MTV premieres their new Family Vacation episodes.

In particular, fans noticed a Season 7b preview featuring Angelina, Mike, and castmates and speculated about another hint that they’re not getting along right now.

On Instagram, MTV shared a carousel post of photos featuring Jersey Shore’s Snooki in a cheetah-print dress, Mike in a stylish Versace shirt, and Angelina in a sparkling strapless gown with a low-cut top.

“Look who took a trip from Jersey to Long Island – it’s the #JerseyShore crew at the 2024 #VMAs ‼️” MTV captioned the post, which features each cast member posing in front of a dark MTV VMA backdrop.

Snooki and Angelina posed alone, while Mike posed with his wife Lauren for a smiling photo.

Did Snooki avoid her Jersey Shore castmates at the VMA’s?

The Jersey Shore stars shared some VMA highlight photos and videos on their Instagram stories.

Snooki shared photos and clips from the event, including a shot from her seat with her friend Joey Camasta beside her. She panned the camera to reveal Mike seated next to Joey, with Lauren smiling and waving beside her husband.

Snooki tagged Mike, Joey, and Lauren in her video clip. Meanwhile, Angelina wasn’t in the video clip or other images shared by Mike or Snooki.

She attended the event sans fiance Vinny Tortorella. Instead, Angelina went with friend and Fenix Studios CEO Tony Hanson, who often co-hosts her Um Hello podcast episodes.

In a clip Tony shared, he shows the MTV VMAs stage set up featuring a large astronaut, aka MTV’s “Moonman,” with a hand reaching out over the crowd. Tony panned the camera to show Angelina seated beside him inside the arena.

Angelina also showed her seat in the arena on her Instagram Story before panning over to show fellow familiar MTV stars.

Wild’n Out star and Jersey Shore reunion host Justina Valentine and former Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast waved to the camera as Angelina recorded them to post on her IG Story.

Later, the trio posed for a standing photo at the event to better reveal their stylish MTV VMAs attire.

“when the MTV girlies link up,” a text overlay said on Jersey Shore’s IG Story photo.

Fans hinted at potential Angelina drama with castmates ahead of MTV VMAs

A Reddit forum post appeared about the Jersey Shore stars’ MTV VMA outing and mentioned only Snooki and the Sorrentinos were posting together, despite Angelina being there too. In addition, the post writer mentioned they didn’t post for Angelina’s birthday and asked if “confirmed beef” was going on.

One commenter replied, informing others that there are “a few previews of the new season,” and in one of them, Mike walked into the room and said, “Hi Satan!” to Angelina.

The original poster replied that they’d seen the previews, which included a scene featuring Snooki “looking like she was cussing out Vinny 2.0,” Angelina’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

“I know Jenni [Farley] and Sammi [Giancola] cool off her but I thought she was in a better cordial relationship w the meatballs and the boys minus Mike,” they commented.

Several other Reddit comments highlighted aspects of the potential drama involving Mike and Angelina.

“Angelina was going live on instagram a few months ago talking that s*** about Mike so him and Lauren unfollowed her,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter suggested, “Guess we’ll find out next week,” since the Season 7b premiere episode arrives on MTV on Thursday, September 19.

As mentioned, MTV released a trailer for the second half of the season weeks ago. In addition to featuring Angelina, Mike, and other castmates, the trailer offered a preview of a storyline involving Snooki trying to gain more information about real family members she’s never met.

Angelina is no stranger to drama during Family Vacation episodes, as her feud with castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola featured heavily in the first half of Season 7. While the castmates seemed to co-exist by the end of the first half of the season, there have been hints that more drama will occur between them.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7b premieres Thursday, September 19, at 8/7c on MTV.