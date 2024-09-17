Angelina Pivarnick addresses rumors she’s leaving Jersey Shore amid legal issues

Days ahead of the return of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7, Angelina Pivarnick has sparked rumors that she will leave the reality TV show.

Monsters and Critics reported about Angelina’s MTV VMAs appearance last week, which included castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino.

While all three attended the VMAs, they did not sit together, sparking rumors that Angelina is feuding with castmates.

During the event, Angelina also indicated she won’t watch new episodes when Family Vacation returns to MTV because it will include some of her drama with her fiance, Vinny Tortorella.

She previously received multiple charges for an alleged incident at her New Jersey home, which various media outlets suggested involved Tortorella.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There are also hints she has drama with another castmate’s close friend during Family Vacation Season 7. Several days after the VMAs, fans speculated that Angelina might be leaving the MTV show.

Angelina addresses fan rumors in ‘new beginnings’ post

Taking to Instagram, Angelina shared a selfie as she stood in an all-white room featuring candles, other ornate decorations, and what appeared to be a salon behind her with people in it.

Angelina posed for the full-body selfie with phone in hand, wearing a brown dress with black heels.

“New beginnings ❤️🙏,” Angelina wrote as her caption, hinting to fans about her life situation.

Over 10,000 likes arrived on the post, and 200-plus comments, including an intriguing fan question.

“Are you leaving the show? Saw rumours online you are not talking to the others. You never know what is true,” the fan asked.

Angelina replied, “I cannot touch on that.”

As seen below, another fan suggested “the show would end” if Angelina left.

“Ok. We get it,” another replied.

Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Possibly prompting Snooki and the Sorrentinos to sit away from Angelina at the VMAs is Asbury Park Press’s revelation that Angelina feuds with and attacks Snooki’s stylist, Joey Camasta, during the upcoming Family Vacation season.

Canasta attended the event alongside Snooki, and they sat beside the Sorrentinos. In another part of the audience, Angelina sat with friend Tony Hanson, who often appears as co-host on her Um Hello? podcast.

Angelina heads to press for Family Vacation sans castmates

In additional Instagram Story photos and videos, Angelina said she went to “Press day with my bestie.”

A photo showed her and her friend traveling as passengers in a car, presumably for one of the stops the Jersey Shore cast members will have before Thursday’s premiere.

Angelina Pivarnick with a friend on the way to a press event for Jersey Shore. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

A video from her friend’s Instagram Story reveals that The Kelly Clarkson Show was one of the Jersey Shore press tour stops.

Angelina shows her fit for at least one event, including a long black sheer shirt over a floral-print white dress and tall black boots. The Kelly Clarkson Show logo appears behind her in the studio.

Angelina Pivarnick appears in the studio for The Kelly Clarkson Show. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina could step away from Jersey Shore after Family Vacation Season 7

The second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 arrives on Thursday, September 19. Based on early previews, it promises more drama, some of which includes Angelina.

In one scene, Angelina’s castmate, Snooki, seems to be calling out her castmate’s fiance, Vinny Tortorella. Nearby, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, seems shocked by what she’s heard.

Following her June incident, Angelina’s current situation with Tortorella is unclear. Based on previous reports, he was at her New Jersey home during her alleged incident two months ago, which resulted in multiple charges for the Jersey Shore star.

According to Asbury Park Press, the victim’s name in the original complaint was redacted.

Angelina attended a virtual court hearing with her attorney on July 23, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges, including simple assault. Her next court date was Tuesday, September 17.

As of this writing, MTV has not mentioned that Angelina is leaving the show, and it seems that she couldn’t fully address the matter due to her ongoing court situation.

Angelina’s castmate, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, had a domestic violence arrest in October 2019, which resulted in 36 months of probation following his pleading not guilty to all charges.

According to US Weekly, he was arrested again in April 2021 for domestic violence and was released on bond.

In 2021, Ronnie stepped away from the show briefly to address his mental health. He appeared as a guest cast member in Seasons 5 and 6 and was a recurring cast member in Season 7.

While it’s unknown if she will, time will tell if Angelina does the same to address any issues or drama in her life and then returns after a break.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 returns on Thursday, September 19, at 8/7c on MTV.