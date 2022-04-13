Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino teases new season of Double Shot at Love

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino jokes about a new season of Double Shot at Love. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino has been showing off his toned body at Chippendales in Las Vegas for the last few weeks.

He recently just wrapped up his third residency with the show and he performed so well with them that they’ve asked him back for another one from May 27 to July 3 of this year.

It’s clear that Vinny enjoys his work with Chippendales and he’s even mentioned that it’s one of the best places to meet women.

Vinny is one of the only remaining single cast members of Jersey Shore despite trying his luck at meeting his future soulmate in three seasons of Double Shot at Love.

While Vinny has been unsuccessful in finding a lasting romance, he is able to find humor in it all.

He recently teased a fourth season of the show in a funny picture on social media.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino teases new season of Double Shot at Love

Some fans may be disappointed to hear that at this time, there is not a fourth season planned of the hit dating competition show Double Shot at Love.

But that didn’t stop Vinny from poking fun at the idea.

He shared a photo on social media as he posed in front of a glass display case. Inside the case stood a few mannequins dressed in sexy lingerie.

He leaned up against the glass and stared longingly into the distance.

Vinny’s caption of the post read, “dbl shot szn 4*”

While some followers in the comments section got excited at the prospect of a new season, Vinny did confirm that he was just joking around.

One fan asked, “For real? How many times can we find women to keep signing up to be on these shows? Not like you pick one of them! What a waste of time.”

Vinny responded, “It’s a joke because I’m standing next to the mannequins.”

Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

What’s going on in Vinny Guadagnino’s love life?

Vinny remains a pretty private person aside from the various photos of himself he posts on social media.

He gave things a shot with Akielia Rucker following Season 3 of Double Shot at Love, but things didn’t end up working out for the two of them.

Some fans thought Vinny was recently dropping hints that he may be in a relationship due to some cryptic posts on his social media, but that has yet to be confirmed or denied by him.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next for Vinny when it comes to his love life.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.