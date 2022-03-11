Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino shares thirst trap pic ahead of new residency at Chippendales

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino shows off his figure in new photo. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino is giving fans a tease of what to expect when he continues his gig as a stripper with Chippendales this week.

Vinny, otherwise known as the “Keto Guido”, has focused some major attention on his health and fitness and the results are noticeable.

Not only has he been a huge proponent of the Keto diet, sharing recipes on social media and even writing his own cookbook, but he’s also been ramping up his workout routine.

Vinny’s often seen jumping rope and taking long runs on his Instagram page.

All of this is sure to pay off as he takes the stage at Chippendales in Vegas this week for his third residency with the show.

Ahead of opening weekend, Vinny posted a sneak peek for his followers to see what they were missing out on if they didn’t attend the show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino shares thirst trap pic ahead of Chippendales show

Vinny works hard to stay fit and his determination and discipline show in his fit figure.

He shared a photo of himself to his Instagram stories wearing only his sweatpants.

His abs were front and center and his chiseled physique was on display for his fans’ viewing pleasure. Vinny had a serious and focused look on his face and he didn’t leave a caption on the post, allowing the photo to speak for itself.

Vinny Guadagnino shows off his abs. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino

Vinny has returned to Las Vegas for his third residency with Chippendales and it will be his first performance since things got put on hold due to COVID-19.

He shared a post to his Instagram to announce his return and teased that the show was going to be “more lit than ever.”

His stint will run every weekend from March 11 to April 10.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino addresses rumors about him and Angelina Pivarnick

Rumors have continued to swirl about Vinny having something to do with his Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage trouble.

Both he and Angelina have had a flirtatious relationship that’s been ongoing for several years.

Vinny, however, is speaking out to set the record straight that he doesn’t have an “ounce” of attraction or romantic feelings toward Angelina.

He also teased that he would jump off of his 18th-floor balcony before he ever entertained pursuing anything with her.

While he and Angelina continue to deny that there has ever been anything more between them, fans continue to think otherwise.

Romantic or not, Vinny and Angelina’s playful banter continues to play out on new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.