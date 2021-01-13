Vinny Guadagnino’s Keto Guido glow up: Jersey Shore star shows off before and after photos

Vinny Guadagnino has made quite the transformation over the last ten years.

When he originally started on Jersey Shore, he was one of the only guys in the house that didn’t participate in the frequent gym trips and didn’t seem too concerned about the number of abs he had.

Now, over the last six years, he has completely transformed himself into the self-proclaimed “Keto Guido.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vinny has followed the Keto diet plan to help him lose over 50 pounds. The Keto diet aims to put people in ketosis, which is when the human body burns fat instead of carbohydrates for energy.

The diet requires people to eat 65-85 percent of their calories from fat sources to maintain ketosis. The diet also requires people to eat less than 30 grams of carbohydrates per day.

While the thought of giving up carbohydrates is a deal-breaker for many people, Vinny felt it wasn’t as bad as people would think.

In 2019, he told Men’s Health that in regards to Keto, “It’s not a prison sentence.”

Read More Angelina Pivarnick takes aim at Jersey Shore critic after showing off butt lift before and after photo

Vinny’s transformation photos

Fans can recall an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation when the roommates gave him a hard time for eating the cheese off his pizza instead of eating the crust. At the time, the cast gave him a hard time and said he was ruining the pizza.

It looks like all of that ruined pizza paid off in the long run, as Vinny recently shared his impressive transformation photos on social medial.

Vinny shared a before and after photo on his Instagram stories with the caption, “glow up check.”

Vinny has a separate Keto Guido Instagram account where he posts recipe ideas and shares tips for anyone who’s chosen to follow the diet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny (@ketoguido)

Vinny builds his Keto Guido empire

In addition to having an Instagram page dedicated to the keto lifestyle, Vinny has found success in creating his Keto Guido empire.

In 2019 he created a keto recipe book titled The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great.

Vinny told Men’s Health, “There’s literally a recipe for anything that you need an alternative to.”

He’s also found success by showing off his new keto body as part of the Chippendales show in Las Vegas. Vinny began hosting the show back in 2019 and was invited back for two additional residencies.

Chippendales is currently postponed due to the pandemic, but fans can look forward to Vinny’s presence once the show is back up and running.

Vinny has become one of the most beloved cast members on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. He continues to maintain his physique and his keto guido lifestyle.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.