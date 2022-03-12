Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino thinks Chippendales is the best place to meet women. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino has gained a lot of attention from people after he started stripping with Chippendales.

Vinny kicked off his third residency with the group this weekend in Las Vegas and has fans absolutely swooning over his fit physique.

Vinny has come a long way from the first few seasons of Jersey Shore and owes his chiseled body to his infamous Keto Guido lifestyle.

Now that Vinny is looking better than ever, fans continue to wonder if he will meet anyone and settle down. He recently gave a serious relationship a try on Double Shot at Love 3 but it didn’t end up working out between him and finalist Akielia “AK” Rucker.

Despite remaining single at this time, Vinny had some advice for other guys who are looking to meet someone.

It turns out, Chippendales may just be the spot for someone to meet the girl of their dreams.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino claims Chippendales is the best place to meet women

During a recent interview, Vinny revealed that Chippendales is the best place for someone to meet women.

He said, “The Chippendales crowd is probably the No. 1 place to meet women on Earth…If any guy is out there that wants to see some eager women, they’re in the Chippendales crowd.”

While he feels it’s a great place to meet a single woman, Vinny admitted that he is still single himself.

He added, “I’m very single right now.”

Vinny has had no time to focus on anything except for preparing for his Chippendales residency as he’s worked hard to get back into performance shape.

He explained, “I’m not, like, a Chippendale all-year round. These guys stay in shape. They do the show every night and, you know, it’s easier for them, I think, because they’re doing it every night and living that lifestyle.”

It appears that his hard work has paid off as he showcased his abs in a recent photo he shared with his followers.

Vinny Guadagnino shows off his abs. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino

It seems that his fans are loving what they see as they were absolutely swooning over his latest Chippendales promo video.

Vinny will perform the show for the next few weeks in Las Vegas and fans can have an opportunity to see him every weekend between now and April 10.

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino denies rumors about himself and Angelina Pivarnick

Not only has Vinny had little time to pursue a relationship with anyone, but he’s also denying the rumors that are circulating about a romantic connection between himself and his Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick.

He recently shared that he didn’t have an “ounce” of attraction toward Angelina and that he would never entertain anything romantic with her.

The two of them are often teasing one another on the show and many people have thought they’ve been a little too flirty to be just friends.

Vinny maintains that he is still single but fans will have to stay tuned to see if he meets his dream girl while doing his shows with Chippendales.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.