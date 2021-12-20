Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino jokes ‘I’m an acquired taste’ after AK breakup

Vinny Guadagnino thinks he is an “acquired taste.” Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino is single once again after his third round of Double Shot at Love.

During Season 3, fans were hopeful that Vinny had finally found love with Akielia “AK” Rucker, however, following the finale, Vinny admitted that things didn’t quite work out for them.

Following their breakup, Vinny shared a post to his Instagram stories and joked about how he is “an acquired taste.”

He wrote the caption on top of a photo he shared that said, “idk what it is about me but people cannot stand me [cryng emojis]”

While Vinny is definitely a favorite amongst Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans, it seems that he’s having difficulty in the love department.

His costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi even mentioned recently that she thinks he will need another season of Double Shot at Love to help him find love.

Vinny jokes that hes an “acquired taste.” Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

Vinny Guadagnino blames format of Double Shot at Love for breakup with AK

While he may be an “acquired taste” for some, it didn’t seem to be a problem for AK.

The two of them seemed happy together and even Vinny’s mom was fond of his love interest.

However, Vinny placed blame on the format of Double Shot at Love as part of the reason why his relationship with AK didn’t quite work out.

In an Instagram story, he reminded everyone that the finale was filmed seven months prior to it airing. He said that while they were no longer together, they had remained friends.

He dubbed Double Shot at Love as a “crazy social experiment” and talked about how people are matched together “in a few weeks” and then can’t be physically together for several months until the finale is aired as to not ruin the ending for viewers.

Because of that, it makes it difficult to build a real relationship together. Despite not having the same luck as his costar and best friend Pauly DelVecchio who met his girlfriend Nikki Hall during Season 1, Vinny shared that he’s still “always down to take the shot.”

Vinny shares his relationship status following Double Shot at Love 3. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

There hasn’t been any mention of a fourth season of Double Shot at Love or whether Vinny would be willing to go down that road again.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 will premiere in the new year

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans will get to catch up with Vinny and the rest of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast when Season 5 premieres next month.

The season will update fans on the newest happenings in the lives of the roommates including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s newborn son Romeo and Deena Cortese’s newborn son Cameron. The babies will take their first family vacation with the group as they travel to the Florida Keys.

Nicole will make her official return to the show as a full-time cast member in the new season.

Angelina Pivarnick will return with her husband Chris Larangeira as they continue to work through the issues in their marriage.

It also looks like things may be taking a serious turn in Pauly’s relationship with Nikki.

There’s a lot to look forward to when the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns for more good times this January.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.