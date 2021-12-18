Snooki talks Vinny Guadagnino’s love life, predicts another season of Double Shot at Love

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares her thoughts on Vinny Guadagnino’s love life. Pic credit: MTV

Vinny Guadagnino recently wrapped up Season 3 of Double Shot at Love and left the show with Akielia “AK” Rucker.

The show was a success for Vinny’s best friend Pauly DelVecchio as he met his current girlfriend Nikki Hall during Season 1.

It doesn’t seem as though Vinny was as lucky as Pauly based on comments made by his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Nicole recently spoke to In Touch to share her thoughts on Vinny’s love life.

She said, “I’m pretty sure there’s gonna be another Double Shot, let’s just say that.”

Vinny has been the only remaining single member of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and it seems as though that hasn’t changed.

Vinny Guadagnino gives update on his love life following Double Shot at Love 3

Following the finale, Vinny was open with his Instagram followers about his relationship status and where he left things with AK.

In a long post, he let everyone know that the two of them “have kept in touch,” but have “remained friends” and are not currently “in a relationship.”

Vinny then went on to describe his experience on Double Shot at Love and how the format of the show can make it difficult to maintain a relationship with someone.

He wrote, “These shots at love are crazy social experiments where you try to match people up in a few weeks, and then are required to not physically see the person you picked for 7 months (until the finale) so that you don’t give away the ending of the show.”

He continued, “I love that it entertains people, and sometimes it works as a starting point, but it isn’t a guarantee of finding a serious relationship. Believe it or not, I’m a real human outside of tv shows lol. But I’m always down to take the shot!”

Vinny shares his relationship status following Double Shot at Love 3. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

AK has not addressed their relationship publicly but there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between them as they both continue to follow each other on social media.

Vinny’s comment that he is “always down to take the shot,” leaves the door open for a potential fourth season in the series.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres in the new year

While he may still be single, Vinny will join the rest of the cast along with their significant others and children when Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in the new year.

The new season marks the official comeback of Nicole and will update fans on the lives of the other roommates and their families.

The new trailer shows the introduction of “new meatballs” otherwise known as the two newest additions to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation family, Deena Cortese’s newborn son Cameron and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s newborn son Romeo.

The trailer also shows some drama between Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira as they work through issues in their marriage. It also hints at Pauly having an important question to ask Nikki.

Fans have a lot to look forward to when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres on Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.