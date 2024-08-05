Jennifer Aydin says Danielle Cabral threw the first dig at her husband, but it was ‘cut’ from the scene

Jennifer Aydin has kept a close eye on the blogs and shared her two cents about the show.

Her latest comment was posted after the explosive Season 14 finale where things almost got physical again with Danielle Cabral.

Jennifer defended herself on social media, claiming that Danielle made a nasty comment about her husband Bill Aydin. It triggered her.

That part was allegedly cut out of the scene because we didn’t see or hear any of that in the episode.

The duo was throwing shade at each other, and then the mom of five made a shady comment about Danielle’s husband Nate Cabral.

“I go home my husband is waiting for me at the door,” said the second-season Housewife.

“Your husband with the boobs and you got the brawn honey,” Jennifer retorted.

Danielle lunged at her co-star as security jumped in to separate the two women.

Jennifer Aydin says a comment from Danielle Cabral was cut from the season finale

A clip of the women’s altercation was posted by @joyrosenberg1 (an Instagram page that Jennifer Aydin follows).

The RHONJ star saw the post and instantly commented.

“How convenient that they cut out what she said about my husband first, triggering me to say that about her husband,” wrote Jennifer. “Everyone there heard her and they all told her she should’ve never mentioned my husband first. But since you didn’t see that, figured I’d share.”

Jennifer shares her thoughts. Pic credit: @joyrosenberg1/Instagram

This is not the only thing allegedly cut from the Season 14 finale.

Previous reports teased a violent altercation between Danielle and Jennifer with claims that the mom of two threw a glass pitcher at Jennifer.

However, that scene was reportedly cut out as well — something that shocked the cast when they gathered once again at Rails Steakhouse to rewatch the season.

We’re sure Jennifer wasn’t too happy if that’s the case.

Jennifer and Teresa Giudice are laughing at the haters

Meanwhile, Jennifer and her bestie Teresa Giudice had a rough patch this season, but they’re doing fine.

While several of the friendships among the women have splintered, Jennifer showed proof that the drama hasn’t affected her relationship with Teresa.

After the finale aired last night, she posted a photo from the finale night.

The snap showed the duo blowing a kiss to the camera with the OG still clad in her Chanel outfit from the episode, while Jennifer changed from her colorful dress to a black leather outfit.

“We just always ‘Ha Ha- Laugh, Funny! Together! @teresagiudice” Jennifer captioned the post.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.