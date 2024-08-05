Danielle Cabral lunges over table at Jennifer Aydin on shocking RHONJ finale

The drama between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin has dominated much of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

It’s a shame because, at one point, they were good friends.

As previous seasons of the Bravo hit can attest, friendships can change on a dime in these shows.

Going into Sunday’s season finale, spoilers already teased another violent encounter between Danielle and Jennifer.

However, earlier this week, news broke that one of the biggest scenes had been cut from the final edit.

I’m not sure whether the editors tried their best to clean up the aftermath, but the most violent thing is Danielle lunging over the table at Rails Steak House to try to attack her nemesis.

Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler’s attempts to unify the women failed

Dolores Catania and Jenn Fessler, who organized the event to try to fix the division amongst the ladies, elected to put sworn enemies across from each other.

They clearly didn’t think anything violent would happen, but maybe they should have used Zoom because these women can’t play nice with one another.

Danielle met with friends Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga early in the season finale to discuss the looming meeting of the entire cast.

Danielle told the pair she was “a good friend” to Jennifer.

She added, “Better than I think Teresa can be because I actually listened and cared for her. It’s so pathetic that you can’t enjoy a friendship.”

Danielle said that she wanted to speak her truth and air her feelings about what Jennifer did to her.

They were the first pair allowed to speak about their differences when the ladies assembled at Rails Steak House.

Danielle told Jennifer that she wanted to have a conversation where she could “actually verbalize” instead of coming at her with “complete anger.”

“I would love that if you’re capable of it,” Jennifer shot back.

Danielle tries to tell Jennifer what she thinks of her

Danielle later offered context about the charity event that Jennifer implied she took money from.

“When you question somebody like me, look at yourself first,” Danielle warned, adding that she and her husband, Nate Cabral, donated $2500 to the charity event. “I planned a beautiful meal for you. That tip, $600, came out of my pocket. All the private care services that came to your houses came out of the budget.”

Jennifer then took issue with her saying it “came out of the budget.”

“You and your husband use everyone for free because you can’t afford things. I get it,” she added.

“You completely disappointed me as a friend,” Danielle said.

“You treat people like s–t,” Jennifer complained.

Jennifer then accused Danielle of being jealous and wanting her life.

“Oh, my god. I want nothing that you have. You have 18 f—–g bathrooms. Your house is empty,” Danielle retorted.

“Empty filled with love, baby. For people who don’t talk to their family, they need to find family in their friends,” Jennifer said, referencing Jackie’s issues with her brother and father.

Danielle said that Jennifer is upset and cries “alone” in her home.

“Babe, you’re so irrelevant. It’s fine. I’m fine. I’m f—-g laughing at you; you’re a clown,” Jennifer shouted.

“You know what? I go home, and my husband is waiting for me at the door,” Danielle shot back.

Jennifer makes a rude comment about Nate

“Your husband with the boobs and you got the brawn, honey,” Jennifer laughed, prompting Danielle to lunge over the table.

As the argument heated up, Teresa Giudice told them both to “cut it out,” seemingly giving Melissa Gorga one last chance to pursue her.

“Cut it out? You’re the queen of this s–t.”

Teresa struggled to say anything other than swear words to Melissa.

“They learned from the best, white trash,” Melissa yelled as Rachel Fuda got in between them and told them to stop it.

“My brother married a whore,” Teresa screeched.

Due to Danielle’s violent outburst, a producer named LV got involved, and Jennifer told her that Danielle “should go.”

“Come on, man. Don’t make me go,” Danielle pled.

“If you’re lunging across the table, what do you want me to do?” the producer responded.

Danielle took a breath from the intense drama bathroom, but Teresa followed and quizzed her about why she tried to attack Jennifer.

“Teresa, not the f—–g time,” she said through tears as Teresa told her to look at what Margaret’s been doing to her.

“Stop, it’s not about you right now,” Danielle cried.

“I’m not saying it’s about me. I’m saying not to get violent. F—–g ridiculous,” Teresa, who flipped a table a decade ago in a violent rage, said.

Danielle broke down to Dolores in the bathroom about Jennifer’s verbal attacks, calling her “dirty.”

Back at the table, Jennifer broke into a song. It went like this: “She’s aggressive, she is aggressive.”

Jenn Fessler walks out as the arguments intensify

The drama was enough to make Jenn Fessler walk out of Rails Steak House because she was tired of the screaming.

“I can’t mediate this. You guys have gotten used to this level of disgusting. I’m not used to it. I don’t want to be around this. It’s f—-g gross,” she told a stunned Jennifer.

Dolores then wondered if Jennifer would be okay with Danielle staying.

“I will give her permission to stay. She’s digging her own grave. Tell her I said welcome. She don’t f—–g bother me. She’s a scumbag,” Jennifer declared.

The on-screen producer intervention was a big surprise, but it seems to corroborate the reports of an internal investigation after their fight earlier in the season.

There’s no telling where things will go for them next because they may not even be on the cast of Season 15.

The main takeaway from the finale is that RHONJ, as we know it, is over.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.