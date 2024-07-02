RHONJ fans slam Danielle Cabral for comments about Jennifer Aydin’s appearance: ‘She looks like a dollar store mannequin”

There’s never a shortage of shade thrown on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and fans are already speaking out about a scene from an upcoming episode.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle Cabral tells Jennifer Aydin that she “looks like s–t” during an event.

Fans saw the footage and took to social media to criticize the Boujie Kidz owner for her choice of words, which was not pretty.

Of course, tensions between Cabral and Aydin are at an all-time high after their physical altercation that aired late last month.

In the aftermath, the pair have been exchanging jabs in the media, while they each had a different recollection of events on the show in the aftermath of the drama.

With their feud seemingly being a focal point of the final episodes of Season 14, we’re sure there will be plenty of fans with some things to say about the toxicity that’s overrun their favorite show.

RHONJ fans speak out

One fan pointed out that Cabral dragging Aydin’s appearance in public was “provocation.”

The same fan affirmed that it was “bold” because Cabral “looks like a dollar store mannequin.”

RHONJ fans have been vocal all season long about every development, but it seems the commentary from fans has been amplified somewhat due to the level of drama on the show.

“It’s hilarious coming from bargain bin Danielle,” complained another fan about Cabral’s choice of words for her co-star.

RHONJ Season 14 has been one of the most chaotic seasons yet, and it will also be the first without a traditional reunion.

RHONJ’s chaotic season 14 has derailed the show

Instead of assembling the women to unpack the season, reports indicate that producers will have the two sides watch and react to the final scenes, including a Rails Steak House fight that was so ugly that production was scrapped early.

It’s unclear whether Cabral will address the criticism surrounding her comments about Aydin, but we’re sure fans will be on hand to let her know how they feel on social media.

Another angry fan called Cabral “tacky” for insulting someone “when you’re dressed horribly yourself.”

“Grow up Danielle,” the viewer added.

Understandably, the scene’s context may be different when the episode airs.

The series is taking a week off before it returns on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

But it’s possible that Aydin said some things to goad Cabral into an argument at Teresa Giudice’s event.

Only time will well.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.