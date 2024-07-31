RHONJ cast ‘dumbfounded’ after violent scene cut from Season 14 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is about to reach the point of no return.

As Monsters and Critics has continually reported, the ladies are about to meet for the final time at Rails Steak House, where they will hash out their differences once and for all.

Of course, we know that this meeting doesn’t go well. At all.

Bravo aired a teaser before the premiere of Season 14 to suggest that this is the end of an era for the cast.

A recent report suggested that Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin came to blows in another physical altercation, which claimed the former threw a glass pitcher at the latter.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It was perfectly on-brand, given that they were both suspended from filming earlier in the season for an argument that got physical.

The RHONJ finale will change the show forever

A new report has emerged, claiming that the cast that filmed the watch party-style reunion were left in shock because some of it was left on the cutting room floor.

The one-part special features Danielle, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda in one room watching the finale. Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin in the other, with Dolores Catania going between the two sides.

It’s a choice, and it won’t land well with viewers because the best part about the reunion is that enemies are forced to find some form of resolution.

“As you guys know, Danielle threw a glass pitcher at Jennifer,” a source told OK! Magazine.

“For some reason, the action of Danielle actually throwing the glass pitcher at Jen was cut,” the source continued.

“You still see glass on the floor, and there’s obviously a ton of tension in the room, but the scene doesn’t make complete sense, as no one completely understands what caused it to be there.”

Editors have all the power to change the show

It’s not uncommon for the editing on these shows to be a bit sloppy.

The common consensus is that editors can construct whatever they want from the content at hand.

“The cast was dumbfounded when they were brought together to see the finale at Rails and discuss it,” the source dished.

“None of them understood why this scene would have been cut.

“It was a completely violent, insane outburst and fans should truly get to see it in order to fully grasp the severity of the situation and what happened.”

In recent years, the series has been repeatedly called toxic, as cast divisions have derailed what was once a good show.

Perhaps Bravo and producers didn’t want the show to be remembered for such a violent final encounter, especially if all the reboot talk turns out to be true.

Either way, we’ll be tuning in for what’s sure to be a momentous episode because it certainly feels like we’re heading into a series finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.