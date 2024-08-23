Jennifer Aydin called ‘tacky’ and ‘cringe’ as resurfaced clip shows her on canceled reality show New Money

Jennifer Aydin found reality TV fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey but that wasn’t her first attempt.

Jennifer and her 15 bathrooms were featured in another show several years ago and now the video has resurfaced online.

The mom of five has been called “tacky” and “cringe” by social media users who’ve seen a clip of New Money. The six-part series documented the spending habits of the extremely rich.

Jennifer was determined to be a TV star, but her first attempt back in 2015 didn’t go as planned.

Eventually, she hit gold after getting cast in the popular Housewives franchise on Bravo.

Jennifer joined the Jersey franchise in Season 9 and became best friends with Teresa Giudice. The duo has become quite a force on the show, and Jennifer has many fans in their corner thanks to her allegiance with the OG.

People have also criticized the brunette beauty for her behavior over the years, including her penchant for bragging about money and her cut-through digs at cast members.

However, Jennifer may have just sunk her ship after being at the center of a nasty scandal where she leaked information to bloggers and urged them to target her costars.

So after six seasons on the show, is this the end for Jennifer?

Jennifer Aydin was on a 2015 reality TV show called New Money

Jennifer is getting mocked online as a resurfaced clip from the now-canceled reality show New Money shows the RHONJ star bragging about her riches.

The series aired on E! in 2015 and shows the 47-year-old on a shopping spree for home decor — picking out gold clocks and requesting diamond hookas.

“The stores love having me as a customer” she stated in the clip. “I don’t even know how much I spend anymore because I don’t live on a budget.”

In the clip, Jennifer is dubbed “self-made” and a “jewelry kingpin” as she shows viewers why she deserves to be coronated queen of new money.

“I lost all concept of the dollar,” She told the cameras in another confessional. “I couldn’t even tell you what a carton of eggs cost.”

Viewers call Jennifer ‘tacky’ and ‘cringe’ after her resurfaced video

After the clip was posted by @bravovseverybody on Instagram people took to the comments to mock Jennifer.

“So she’s always been tacky 😂,” an Instagram user exclaimed laughingly.

“Tacky then, tacky now 😂😂,” reiterated someone else.

A commenter called out Jennifer’s hypocrisy, noting that she “called Danielle thirsty because she had an old video (trying to be famous),” adding, “They all wanted fame… 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Someone exclaimed, “Such a sad woman! Always bragging about money, jewelry, cars. No class.”

Another added, “Lol omgggg. This is cringe.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.