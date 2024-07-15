RHONJ fans trash Jennifer Aydin’s support of Teresa Giudice’s ‘tacky’ merchandise: ‘You’d want her turd too’

Jennifer Aydin was called unhinged for her recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Now, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star is feeling the heat for her blind loyalty to Teresa Giudice.

Teresa recently launched Turning The Tables by Teresa Giudice, a new podcast that focuses on her talking about the series, her family, and everything else you’d expect.

Despite the podcast only recently launching, the 52-year-old took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that merchandise is already on sale.

It was a surprising development, but Teresa’s latest effort seems to be generating some decent revenue.

Teresa has countless fans, but some fans are beginning to notice that Jennifer is being a bit too much of a supporter.

RHONJ fans drag Jennifer Aydin

“So cute! I want,” she wrote in the comments section of the post, compelling one fan to write the following in response:

“Hunny, you’d want her turd too if she was merch’ing that.”

It’s one of those responses you rarely see on social media, but it was pretty comical.

This RHONJ fan thinks Jennifer supports Teresa a little too much. Pic credit: @turningthetablesbyteresa/Instagram

For her part, Jennifer has yet to respond, but we’re sure she’ll have a zinger ready to fire back when she gets wind of the comment.

One fan is over Teresa’s merchandise. Pic credit: @turningthetablesbyteresa/Instagram

Another fan revealed that they “hate hate hate” Teresa’s merchandise.

“So tacky.”

Teresa’s fans wonder what to do with the old podcast merch. Pic credit: @turningthetablesbyteresa/Instagram

Another fan wondered what Teresa wanted people to do with the merchandise from her former podcast, Namaste B$tches, which disappeared off the face of the earth earlier this year.

Teresa bailed on her previous podcast

Details about what happened are scarce, but it seems that a falling out between Teresa and co-host Melissa Pfeister brought things to an abrupt conclusion.

Either way, Teresa likely wants to have a podcast she solely hosts because she may be fired from RHONJ.

The long-running Bravo hit is bracing for a cast overhaul as ratings decline.

Cast divisions have destroyed the series, and there’s likely no way back without a revamp.

Teresa won’t film with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga because they hate each other.

After Teresa said about Melissa on Sunday’s episode, there’s probably no chance of them repairing their rift before Bravo recasts the show.

It will be a nail-biting few months, but at least we still have the Rails Steak House fight that changes everything to look forward to.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.