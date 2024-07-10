RHONJ Season 14 final episodes tease broken friendships, Rails Steakhouse blow up and more chaos

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has passed the halfway point, with less than a handful of episodes left to play out.

Ahead of the show’s return following a brief hiatus, RHONJ fans have been given a look at the rest of the season.

We know the drama is leading up to the explosive Rails Steakhouse fight that has thrown the show’s future into chaos.

The latest teaser for the final episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey hints at what leads to the no-turning-back point.

It’s a bit of more of the same with the cast, including more broken friendships and a lot of toxicity.

In all fairness, though, we get a brief hint of laughter, but it so doesn’t last.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 final episodes teaser

Instagram account @rhonjobsessed shared a look at the rest of the season, which ends sooner than fans think.

The women of New Jersey actually play nice together for a hot second at what seems to be some kind of party. They all appear to be dressed in pajamas, so maybe it’s a weekend getaway.

Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga are even having fun together as the group plays silly games. Dolores Catania pokes fun at the bonding event before things take a turn.

Oh yes, the drama is kicked up a notch as Teresa Giudice hashes things out with Jennifer, who calls out her supposed ride-or-die pal. The aftermath of Teresa staying neutral after Jennifer and Danielle Cabral’s fight takes a toll on the besties.

Speaking of calling people out, Margaret Josephs puts her friend Jenn Fessler on blast for hanging out with her enemies. Jenn spending time with Teresa, of all people, doesn’t sit well with Margaret.

Jenn opens up about the toxicity in the group via her confessional before we get a tease at the Rail Steakhouse blow-up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans get a glimpse of Rails Steakhouse chaos

There can’t be a final episode teaser without something about the finale.

For weeks now all we have heard is the event at Rails Steakhouse caused the reunion to be canceled. According to Andy Cohen, RHONJ fans will understand why there is no need for a reunion once the Rails Steakhouse episode airs.

It’s a short but sweet tease. The video features shots of shocked Melissa, Jennifer, and Dolores sitting stunned and silent while Teresa looks so pissed. Danielle has a smirk on her face as she says wow before a flip of scene shows her losing in her confessional.

Buckle up, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans, because we ain’t seen anything yet like what’s coming to end Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.