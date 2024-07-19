Jennifer Aydin spotted at Melissa Gorga’s fashion show before joining RHONJ: ‘She’s been a fan girl since then’

Jennifer Aydin threw major shade at Melissa Gorga’s event during the latest episode of RHONJ, but is she just a fan in disguise?

That’s what The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are saying after a photo resurfaced of Jennifer at an Envy Fashion Show before she even joined the show.

Jennifer’s past is coming back to haunt her after she blasted Melissa for having a fashion show with clothes she did not design.

The mom of five made sure to make the rude comments on camera while talking to another attendee.

She pretended to be confused about the concept of Melissa’s fashion show which featured the latest pieces from her store.

As it turns out, Jennifer knew exactly what was going on because it wasn’t her first rodeo.

Throwback photo shows Jennifer Aydin in the back row of Melissa Gorga’s fashion show

Jennifer Aydin is getting called out after she sat in the front row at Melissa’s fashion show in Episode 10 and threw major shade at the event.

Fans have dug up a vintage post of Jennifer sitting in the back row at another Envy show before she became a Jersey Housewife.

@jerseydollsss posted the snap on Instagram, showing happier times between Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga, and his sister Teresa Giudice who were also at the event.

They were sitting side by side at the show and a few rows behind we spotted Jennifer taking in the festivities.

RHONJ fans clown Jennifer Aydin amid a resurfaced photo

After the photo was posted online, RHONJ fans had a field day clowning Jennifer in the comment section.

“In the back back row 😂😂,” an Instagram user laughingly exclaimed.

“Oh snap she’s been a fan girl since then? 😂,” added someone else.

“She is and always will be an obsessed fan,” another commenter said.

Jennifer is not the first RHONJ star accused of being a fan before getting cast on the show.

Jackie Goldschneider caught flack during her years-long feud with Teresa after photos resurfaced of her waiting in line to get a signed copy of the OG’s book.

Teresa and Jennifer called Jackie a stalker when the photos came to light, and people in the comments recently referenced that moment as well.

The critics weigh in. Pic credit: @jerseydollsss/Instagram

“So now Jen is the stalker 😂😂,” one viewer commented.

“So 🌳 called Jackie a stalker but Jen’s okaaay 😂,” said someone else.

“Looks like Jackie wasn’t the only fan 😆🤣 Good catch!” another person added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.