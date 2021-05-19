Melissa Gorga throws shade at Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit:Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Mellisa Gorga is more than ready for tonight’s Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion and her latest post is a testament to that!

The longtime Jersey Housewife threw shade at nemesis Jennifer Aydin in a message posted to her Instagram page this morning.

While Melissa and Jennifer have had their issues over the years, they appeared to be on cordial terms this season. However, Jennifer said some things about the mom-of-three in her confessional that rubbed Melissa the wrong way, and the two women will face off at the reunion.

Melissa Gorga throws shade at Jennifer Aydin

Melissa made a post on Instagram ahead of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion and shared some images of her castmates from backstage. However, Jennifer Aydin was noticeably absent from the photos and this was not a simple oversight.

Melissa wrote in her post, “Tonight! #RHONJ Reunion! I’ve been reading all your comments and I know how much you loved this season!” Believe me we are on them for it being such a short one!”

“We hear you🗣 notice I posted everyone except for one person who I feel is truly happy when family and friends are divided. Probably because she would throw her own mother under the bus for TV. Or if it would make Teresa happy.”

The RHONJ star continued, “I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it. When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a huge red flag 🚩 ENVY BABY! They might want to try to be the fun tipsy one like you, but they fail and just look sloppy💅🏼 Lots of skeletons in the closet over there. I’m nice until I’m not. Pay attention everyone- you will see it. I love you all. thank you for your support always.”

Melissa and Jennifer Aydin will face off at the reunion

It’s not surprising that Melissa is not exactly on good terms with Jennifer, because we saw a sneak peek of some heated moments between them from the reunion.

In one scene, Melissa confronted the mom-of-five for talking behind her back.

“Throughout the season you haven’t seen me say one negative thing about you, [but] you are constantly in your confessionals talking about me, talking about my husband,” remarked the long-time Jersey Housewife.

Jennifer in response claimed that her comments about Joe and Melissa were not negative ones, but Melissa wasn’t buying it. And based on her latest Instagram post, it seems the two women were not able to mend their differences but we won’t have to wait too long to see how it all plays out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part One airs Wednesday May 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.