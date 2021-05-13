RHONJ spoilers: Jennifer Aydin faces off with Melissa Gorga, makes explosive claim about Margaret Josephs

Jennifer Aydin stirs up drama between Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga at the reunion. Pic credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Jennifer Aydin is facing off with castmates Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, and you can expect things to get very heated.

After Melissa confronted her co-star about talking behind her back, Jennifer fired back with an eye-opening allegation against Melissa’s close friend Margaret that could very well impact their friendship.

You won’t have to wait long to see the Garden State women face-off but and we have a sneak peek of the confrontation.

Melissa Gorga faces off with Jennifer Aydin

Melissa and Jennifer didn’t have many altercations this season, but clearly, there’s still lots of tension between them.

In a clip of for the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Melissa confronted the mom-of-five for talking about her all season.

“Throughout the season you haven’t seen me say one negative thing about you,” remarked Melissa. “You are constantly in your confessionals talking about me, talking about my husband.”

“I didn’t talk about Joe in a way that was derogatory, I was just telling you that tea about Michelle,” responded Jennifer.

If you’ll remember, newbie Michelle Pais told Jennifer that Joe Gorga owed money to her husband from a job they did together.

Jennifer later relayed the news to Melissa. The couple later confronted Michelle and her husband, but while many of the Jersey cast did not believe the Joe Gorga money rumors, it seems Jennifer did.

During a confessional, she claimed to have also heard rumors about Joe owing other people money.

However, Jennifer claimed at the reunion that Margaret had something to say about Melissa’s husband as well.

Jennifer makes a shocking allegation against Margaret

According to Jennifer, she wasn’t the only one that believed the Joe Gorga money rumors, she claimed that Margaret did as well.

“Let me tell you something when we were in Lake George, Margaret and I were on the couch, the cameras were not rolling,” revealed Jennifer. “She said Michelle came on the show purposely to try to ambush you…and I said, ‘well you know to be honest I’ve kind of heard that before about Joe Gorga but I don’t know.”

The Jersey Housewife continued “She looked at me, your friend, she said ‘You f**king kidding me? My husband’s a plumber you think we don’t know he doesn’t pay people?”

“You are a liar,” retorted Margaret. “Melissa, do you think I would ever say that?”

“Hand to Bible I told Teresa that night,” responded Jennifer to which Teresa backed up her claim.

“She did tell me that,” confessed the OG.

Check out the sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part One airs Wednesday May 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.