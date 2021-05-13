Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

RHONJ spoilers: Jennifer Aydin faces off with Melissa Gorga, makes explosive claim about Margaret Josephs


RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin faces off with Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga at the reunion
Jennifer Aydin stirs up drama between Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga at the reunion. Pic credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Jennifer Aydin is facing off with castmates Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs on the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, and you can expect things to get very heated.

After Melissa confronted her co-star about talking behind her back, Jennifer fired back with an eye-opening allegation against Melissa’s close friend Margaret that could very well impact their friendship.

You won’t have to wait long to see the Garden State women face-off but and we have a sneak peek of the confrontation.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Melissa Gorga faces off with Jennifer Aydin

Melissa and Jennifer didn’t have many altercations this season, but clearly, there’s still lots of tension between them.

monsterscriticsreality

723 1,256

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Falynn Guobadia has spoken out about the engagement between her (soon-to-be) ex-husband, Simon ...

View

May 12

14 0
Open
Falynn Guobadia has spoken out about the engagement between her (soon-to-be) ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, and RHOA star / former friend, Porsha Williams. ⁠ "I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.🙏🏽 Sincerely, Falynn"⁠ ⁠ Many of the comments to her post focused on how Falynn's response was "classy" but also pointed out that Falynn stated her divorce is not actually finalized yet. However, Porsha wrote in her post that "Simon’s divorce has been settled."⁠ 😳 ⁠ (📸: falynnguobadia / Instagram)⁠ ---------⁠ #rhoa #realhousewivesofatlanta #falynnguobadia #keepingitclassy #healing #positivity #goodvibes #divorce #porshawilliams #simonguobadia #housewivesnews #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #bravoholics #bravolebrity #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #therealhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠#therealhousewives #queen ⁠ ⁠ ⁠

Falynn Guobadia has spoken out about the engagement between her (soon-to-be) ex-husband, Simon Guobadia, and RHOA star / former friend, Porsha Williams.

"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.🙏🏽 Sincerely, Falynn"⁠

Many of the comments to her post focused on how Falynn's response was "classy" but also pointed out that Falynn stated her divorce is not actually finalized yet. However, Porsha wrote in her post that "Simon’s divorce has been settled."⁠ 😳

(📸: falynnguobadia / Instagram)⁠
---------⁠
#rhoa #realhousewivesofatlanta #falynnguobadia #keepingitclassy #healing #positivity #goodvibes #divorce #porshawilliams #simonguobadia #housewivesnews #breakups #divorces #bravo #bravotv #bravoholics #bravolebrity #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #therealhousewivesofatlanta #jawdropping #rhoaporsha ⁠#therealhousewives #queen ⁠

 ...

14 0

In a clip of for the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion, Melissa confronted the mom-of-five for talking about her all season.

“Throughout the season you haven’t seen me say one negative thing about you,” remarked Melissa. “You are constantly in your confessionals talking about me, talking about my husband.”

“I didn’t talk about Joe in a way that was derogatory, I was just telling you that tea about Michelle,” responded Jennifer.

If you’ll remember, newbie Michelle Pais told Jennifer that Joe Gorga owed money to her husband from a job they did together.

Jennifer later relayed the news to Melissa. The couple later confronted Michelle and her husband, but while many of the Jersey cast did not believe the Joe Gorga money rumors, it seems Jennifer did.

During a confessional, she claimed to have also heard rumors about Joe owing other people money.

However, Jennifer claimed at the reunion that Margaret had something to say about Melissa’s husband as well.

Jennifer makes a shocking allegation against Margaret

According to Jennifer, she wasn’t the only one that believed the Joe Gorga money rumors, she claimed that Margaret did as well.

“Let me tell you something when we were in Lake George, Margaret and I were on the couch, the cameras were not rolling,” revealed Jennifer. “She said Michelle came on the show purposely to try to ambush you…and I said, ‘well you know to be honest I’ve kind of heard that before about Joe Gorga but I don’t know.”

The Jersey Housewife continued “She looked at me, your friend, she said ‘You f**king kidding me? My husband’s a plumber you think we don’t know he doesn’t pay people?”

“You are a liar,” retorted Margaret. “Melissa, do you think I would ever say that?”

“Hand to Bible I told Teresa that night,” responded Jennifer to which Teresa backed up her claim.

“She did tell me that,” confessed the OG.

Check out the sneak peek below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion Part One airs Wednesday May 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x