Did Michelle Pais use Jennifer Aydin for a storyline? RHONJ star responds


RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin does not think Michelle Pais used her for a storyline
Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are not too impressed with the new friend of the show, Michelle Pais.

As a matter of fact, some viewers have said that her money claims about Joe Gorga were all for a storyline.

We caught a few glimpses of Michelle early on when she was introduced as Teresa Giudice’s realtor.

She didn’t exactly capture our attention, however, until she dropped an eye-raising nugget about Melissa Gorga’s husband.

Interestingly, the Jersey realtor didn’t spill the beans to Melissa or even Teresa.

She actually dropped the bomb on Jennifer Aydin who then had to relay the news to her castmate.

Some people wondered if Michelle used Jennifer for a storyline.

Jennifer Aydins talks Michelle Pais drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer actually defended Michelle when talk turned to the newbie.

Unlike some fans of the show, the mom-of-five did not believe that Michelle used her for a storyline by making the money accusation against Joe Gorga.

“No, not at all,” responded the RHONJ star. “She is not a sh*t starter.”

Jennifer noted that while she wasn’t close friends with the newbie, they had communicated on social media before meeting up in person.

It seemed the first time the two women came face to face was at Jackie Goldschneider’s event, which was the same night that Michelle made the confession to Jennifer.

“Let me tell you, even though Michelle and I had not met up until that point, we had communicated via text and through Instagram,” said Jennifer.

She continued, “So I feel like we already had some kind of connection and maybe she felt like she could trust me.”

Jennifer Aydin says Michelle wanted to speak her truth

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about the money rumor.

According to Jennifer, the newbie had no ill intent when she shared the allegations about Joe Gorga owing money to her husband.

“Michelle is a straight-up person,” said the 43-year old. “I think she came to say her truth and the way that it was spun maybe it backfired.”

“But she still stands by her word,” she added.

While Jennifer may have gotten caught up in the drama since she had to relay the news to Melissa, she wanted no part of it.

“You know what? it’s not my fight anyway,” said the Jersey Housewife.

Thankfully the women and the men were able to put the whole thing behind them.

The Gorgas had a chat with Michelle and her husband during the last episode and they were able to hash things out.

Do you want to see more of Michelle Pais on the show?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

