RHONJ: Melissa Gorga dishes on tense relationship with Jennifer Aydin: ‘I think she’s such a wannabe’

Melissa Gorga says castmate Jennifer Aydin is a wannabe. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga won’t be making friendship bracelets anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, it seems the two women are still at odds with each other after their explosive confrontation at the reunion last year.

During their intense faceoff, Jennifer accused her costar of faking her storyline–after Melissa revealed during the season that she wanted a fourth child.

However, the outspoken brunette claimed that the mom-of-three was too self-absorbed to have more kids and was only running with the story for the purpose of the show.

Of course, that accusation did not sit too well with Melissa and only added fuel to their already rocky relationship.

And while we haven’t seen the two interacting much this season, there is clearly some tension still brewing between them.

Melissa recently dished on her relationship with Jennifer and she didn’t have anything nice to say about her castmate.

Melissa Gorga says Jennifer is a wannabee

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on Housewives Nightcap and she had plenty to say about Jennifer.

When asked if she has buried the hatchet with her castmate Melissa responded, “No! she’s such a wannabe. I cannot with her.”

“She just…goes from like ‘ I don’t drink’ when she first came around. Like ‘oh I don’t do that, I wear high neck things around my in-laws’ to like sloppy drunk, all over the place,” continued the 42-year-old.

“And you know me, I’m the first one to have a good time I would never judge anyone. But I definitely feel that she’s just one of those people who, she’s just not real. Sorry, she’s not real.”

“There’s a lot of kissing Teresa’s butt going on…get a backbone. I can’t with her,” added the Jersey Housewife.

Why is Melissa Gorga so angry at Jennifer Aydin?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was very riled up while discussing Jennifer Aydin, but where did this come from?

The two women have never been friends but they’ve certainly been cordial to each other this season.

As it turns out, Jennifer may have gotten herself in hot water with Melissa due to a comment she recently made and the Jersey Housewife mentioned that during her chat with the media outlet.

“Lately I hear she loves to come out and say that… Joe should be the Housewife,” said Melissa.

She was referring to a recent interview where Jennifer said Joe deserves to be more of a Housewife than Melissa.

“Meanwhile, this woman hasn’t talked about herself once,” noted Melissa. “It’s about her brother, her other brother, the brother’s marriage, the parents…could we know something about you? Because you haven’t said one word about you yet, so take a seat.”

“Like I can’t with this girl,” added the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.