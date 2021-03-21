Melissa Gorga explains her love-hate relationship with Jennifer Aydin. Pic credit:Bravo

Fans of the Real Housewives of New Jersey are aware of the drama that went down between Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga last season.

Jennifer has been on the show for the past three years, but not everyone has warmed up to the Turkish beauty.

She got a lot of backlash from viewers during her first year and ruffled a few feathers among her castmates as well.

For some reason, Jennifer and Melissa just haven’t seen eye to eye since the moment they met.

Last season during a heated altercation the two women almost came to blows.

Things got even more heated at the reunion when the outspoken Jennifer accused Melissa of faking her fertility storyline.

But now it’s a new year, so this means the women have mended their relationship, right?

Melissa Gorga talks complicated relationship with Jennifer Aydin

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on In The Know.

She had quite a bit to say about the drama that has ensued since the start of Season 11.

So far, we haven’t seen any confrontations between Melissa and Jennifer, but the mom-of-five has made a few snide comments about her costar.

And during the chat, the 42-year-old dished about her fiery dynamic with Jennifer.

“You know what? It’s funny about Jennifer what she tends to come at me for, it’s always unsolicited… like I’m never even looking her way…” noted Melissa.

“She’s like, ‘you gonna find a mirror?… Oh, do you love yourself today…? And I’m like ‘I’m not even looking at you or speaking to you,’ like I don’t care if you’re in the room or not, how about that!”

It seems Jennifer’s major gripe is that the brunette beauty is self-obsessed.

She brought up this very topic at the Season 10 reunion after Melissa shared her desire to have a fourth child.

However, Jennifer claimed that the storyline was fake and that her costar was too self-absorbed to have a baby.

Of course, that comment did not sit well with Melissa.

Melissa Gorga says she wants to like Jennifer Aydin

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star actually had some good things to say about Jennifer.

“I wanna like her because she has like this funny vibe that I wanna like and when she wants to be nice she is so nice.”

However, Melissa said on the other hand her 43-year-old castmate can’t help saying rude things at the most random moments.

“Like what she did at the reunion came out of left field,” explained the RHONJ star.

“She was like, ‘well I don’t even know you’re too self-absorbed to have a child.’ Really? cause I have three and I’m doing a pretty damn good job.”

Melissa continued, “I’m interested…if she wants to talk, sometimes she can be funny and quirky. Most of the time she can’t read the room…So I have like this love-hate relationship with Jennifer.”

Do you think Melissa and Jennifer can put the past behind them and become friends?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.