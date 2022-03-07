RHONJ viewers pick sides in the drama between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin

RHONJ fans chose sides among the women. Pic credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers are choosing sides as a clear division continues between the ladies on the show. Last week the ongoing feud between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin came to a head as things got physical between the two women.

Thankfully, the other cast members intervened before things got too far but there’s still much to be resolved.

The RHONJ stars are now divided with Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider on one side while Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania are on another.

As things continue to escalate between them people are picking teams.

RHONJ viewers choose sides in the drama between Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin

Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers have already chosen teams as the drama continues to play out on the show.

People have had plenty to say about the surprising physical altercation between Jennifer and Melissa. Some people blame Jennifer for putting her hands on Melissa first but others have argued that since Melissa was the one that got up from her seat during the argument she’s the one at fault.

After the scene played out on the show last week, the Jersey cast shared their views during the After Show. True to form, Teresa defended Jennifer’s actions and Margaret defended Melissa, but they’re not the only ones picking sides.

A Housewives fan page asked people to sound off on who they’re siding with among the two teams and viewers seemed to be leaning on the side of Melissa and Margaret.

“Melissa and Marg,” wrote one Instagram user. “Jennifer kept poking the bear and guess what….”

“Marg and Melissa are stars of the show” added someone else.

“Team Margaret and Melissa for me!” chimed in another viewer.

Another RHONJ viewer noted that she is “Not a fan of Jennifer!” and that she’s “Over Tre, she’s learned obsoletely Nothing!” Team Margaret. Team Melissa.”

However, some people chose to ride with Teresa and Jennifer as well.

Some RHONJ viewers sided with Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice

While there were plenty of people in defense of Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs, don’t count out Teresa and Jennifer just yet.

Some of the Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers sided with the OG and Jennifer as well

“Team Jennifer and Teresa always,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Jen and Tre,” added someone else. “@jenniferaydin responds to bullying and she gets shamed for sticking up for herself. Bully’s dish it out but can’t take it.”

Another commenter said she was team Jennifer and reiterated the sentiment that Jennifer was being bullied.

“The way the [three] have been constantly ganging up on her is gross… bully’s at its finest,” wrote the Instagram user.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.