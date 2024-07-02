Critics bash Melissa Gorga’s upcoming fashion show and call for RHONJ alum Kim D

Melissa Gorga will take center stage in the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it is not surprising that viewers are already complaining about that.

Episode 10, Inner Piece of Mind, will focus on Melissa’s Envy Boutique in a grand fashion show featuring all its latest pieces.

This is not the first time the 45-year-old has hosted a fashion show for her store; we’ve seen it a few times before.

However, longtime fans of the show are comparing it to RHONJ alum Kim DePaola’s infamous Posche Fashion Show, which became a franchise staple.

There was always drama at the event, but Melissa’s show was very different, with some calling it “boring.”

Now, people are calling out the mom of three for stealing Kim D’s original idea — claiming that they would rather have Posche than Envy.

RHONJ viewers prefer Kim D’s fashion show over Melissa Gorga’s

A teaser for the upcoming RHONJ episode was posted online, and after seeing Melissa in planning mode for the Envy Fashion Show, people instantly hurled insults in the comment section.

“It will never compare to the Infamous Posche Fashion Shows. 😂,” wrote a commenter.

“Posche Fashion Show NEVER DISAPPOINTED i can do WITHOUT another boring Envy Fashion Show😂,” added someone else.

One viewer said, “I think I rather watch a Posche fashion show than envy.”

Someone exclaimed, “We have seen the same old Envy fashion show for how many years? Bring back Kim D. at least that had fresh drama…”

“If it ain’t @kimdposche 🗣🗣🗣 WE DON’T WANT IT,” added someone else.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Kim D’s fashion show always had drama

Back in the day, the Posche Fashion Show was a must-attend event for the New Jersey fashionistas, and it was a big to-do on the show.

The event was never without its share of drama, one being the Strippergate controversy involving Melissa. A man came to the event and told the group she used to dance at his club.

You can imagine the drama that ensued from that revelation, but there were more shocking moments from Kim D’s fashion show that viewers never saw.

In 2021, Danielle Staub spilled some tea about a moment that never made it to air.

She claimed Teresa Giudice stabbed her with a fork at the Posche Fashion Show in Season 2, but that producers left that clip on the cutting room floor.

Which fashion show would you rather attend, Kim D’s Posche or Melissa Gorga’s Envy Boutique?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.