Critics react to ‘obnoxious’ Danielle Cabral rapping for Britney Spears in resurfaced TRL video: ‘Britney looks mortified’

Danielle Cabral may have just joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey last year, but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that she is no stranger to reality TV.

The 38-year-old, who has been caught up in plenty of drama this season, appeared on TRL in 2001 in a special episode dedicated to Britney Spears.

In the episode, Danielle performed a track for Britney, showcasing her singing ability.

It’s very reminiscent of the early 2000s, which is when the episode aired, so that’s something.

The video showcases an overly enthusiastic Danielle rapping for Britney.

Knowing the video had resurfaced, Danielle took to Instagram to share additional information.

Danielle opens up about her big performance

Danielle said she had the opportunity to showcase why she was Britney’s number-one fan.

Danielle opens up about singing for Britney. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“I remember exactly where I was when I got the call – in my basketball coaches office. I cried. I couldn’t believe it,” she wrote.

Danielle said that she rehearsed her number “day and night” in an attempt to win the competition.

Perhaps the most intriguing element of the song is that it was entirely original, showcasing her ability as a songwriter and performer.

It’s obvious that Danielle has been chasing fame for many years, but she also seems to think she’s reached a certain level of fame.

The Boujie Kidz founder was recently on Watch What Happens Live and declared that she was famous.

Fans reacted quickly to the footage of Danielle trying to impress her idol.

“Even Britney was weirded tf out by Daniele Cabral,” one fan remarked.

even Britney was weirded tf out by Danielle Cabral… https://t.co/GDYc92dNN1 pic.twitter.com/M4Rhc2hBmT — sean (@SKINNYGlRL) July 24, 2024

Another fan slammed the performance as a “flop.”

“Britney looks mortified,” the critic added.

“Danielle Cabral is so thirsty for drops of attention she has been humiliating herself on television for years.”

This is such a flop and Britney looks mortified. Danielle Cabral is so thirsty for drops of attention she has been humiliating herself on television for years. #RHONJ https://t.co/R7Z45FopFu — It’s Bravo B*tch (@ItsBravoBtch) July 25, 2024

Another fan accused Danielle of “harassing” Britney and “making her uncomfortable.”

TW:/ Danielle Cabral harassing queen Britney Spears and making her uncomfortable 😳 😭 #RHONJ https://t.co/lq93PFoFWd — Jak (@TooRealReality_) July 24, 2024

Truthfully, fans seemed to have more bad things to say than good.

“Oh my… this is super embarrassing and obnoxious,” said another.

“Danielle didn’t change at all. The look on Britney’s face says it all.”

Oh my…..this is super embarrassing and obnoxious. Danielle didn't change at all. The look on Britney's face says it all. #RHONJ https://t.co/eBjRYyI0cX — Giovanna Maria (@giobellax3) July 24, 2024

Another fan was happy about the video.

“Danielle being a raging britney stan in the early 2000s makes me like her more.”

tbh danielle being a raging britney stan in the early 2000s makes me like her more #RHONJ https://t.co/DM9P4A7N5h — blonde hair 🖤 black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) July 24, 2024

The video resurfacing comes as Danielle’s future on RHONJ is uncertain.

Danielle’s future on RHONJ is not a guarantee

The series is expected to say goodbye to several cast members in the coming weeks as producers attempt to make the show less toxic.

Danielle has been front and center this season, getting caught up in countless arguments with co-star Jennifer Aydin.

There’s undoubtedly no way they will be in the cast next season if they can’t stand being in the same room together.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.