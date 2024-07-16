Andy Cohen slams RHONJ cast for leaking info to bloggers: ‘It added to the toxicity of the show’

Andy Cohen recently talked about the blogger scandal plaguing The Real Housewives of New Jersey and he’s not very happy about it.

Andy, who’s a producer on the franchise was asked about the screenshots that were leaked on social media a few weeks ago.

They showed proof that Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice had leaked information about the show and urged bloggers to promote hate against their cast members.

The Bravo executive slammed that behavior and reasoned that it contributed to the toxicity of the show.

Teresa was asked about that during her last appearance on WWHL, but she denied doing any such thing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jennifer was also in the hot seat recently but instead of denying the obvious, she claimed that other people on the cast have also done the same thing but she’s the one who got caught.

Either way, that behavior has put a dark cloud over the show amid an already dismal season, and according to Andy, it’s one of the reasons why RHONJ needs a shakeup.

Andy Cohen says the cast’s inappropriate engagement with bloggers contributed to the ‘toxicity’ of RHONJ

The Bravo executive talked about the scandal while on Radio Andy and made it clear that he “loves” bloggers because they support and help promote the show.

The problem, however, lies with the RHONJ cast and their inappropriate behavior.

“What I don’t like is — and it seems like it’s happened with Jersey… in a way that is unlike any other franchise — I don’t like the amount of leaks,” explained Andy.

“There’s a lot of screenshots coming out from a lot of the castmates and I think Teresa’s lawyer is somehow involved,” he continued. “So there are elements to the engagement with bloggers that seem to have added to the toxicity of the show.”

Andy reasoned that RHONJ has veered off course from the family/friend-oriented show that viewers once loved, “Which is why we need to figure out a new direction.”

Jennifer Aydin was put in the hot seat for her involvement in the blogger scandal

After all the evidence that was shared online against Jennifer Aydin, it was hard for her to deny her involvement in the blogger scandal.

She was recently in the hot seat about that during her guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen as a fan questioned the countless screenshots and messages that were posted online.

“We are very good to our fans and some get more invested than others,” responded Jennifer, who claimed she has since learned a big lesson.

“What’s the lesson?” asked Andy.

“Don’t talk to anybody” said the mom of five. “Don’t talk to bloggers, don’t be so candid and naive and think you’re being nice to the fans in an attempt to not make them not like you.”

“Nobody is innocent here, everybody talks to bloggers Andy…Mine is just being put on blast,” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.