Jenelle Evans talks working for MTV again, ‘sweeping away’ Teen Mom 2, teases her own show

Jenelle Evans opened up about trying to forget about Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Jenelle Evans talked about her time on Teen Mom 2 and admitted that she tries to “sweep away” her memories from the show.

Jenelle was a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast for 12 seasons, from its inception in 2011 until she was fired in 2019.

When MTV discovered that Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog, they cut ties with Jenelle on Teen Mom 2.

Now, the former reality TV star has opened up about her time on the show and talked about whether she still interacts with any of her former castmates.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans ‘hurt’ watching current cast film with crew

In an interview with E! News, Jenelle admitted that she used to keep in touch with one castmate, but not anymore, citing hurt feelings as the reason why.

“I used to keep in contact with Briana [DeJesus] but since Briana, um, you know, she posted a lot – no bad blood between me and her right now – but, since she would, you know, post a lot you know, filming with the crew in the car and stuff, I just had to unfollow her because it just hurt my feelings and I didn’t want to see it anymore.”

Jenelle shared that whenever she sees anything related to the Teen Mom franchise and its cast members online, she tries her best to ignore it and erase it from her memory.

“Anything that’s related to Teen Mom that comes up on my explorer page, that’s about the girls, I hold my finger on it and I say, ‘Not interested,'” Jenelle revealed.

Jenelle continued, “So, I try to completely sweep that away from my memory kind of. And I’ve been trying to do that a lot more lately so that I can focus on what I’m doing and not dwell on what’s happened.”

Jenelle Evans talks returning to MTV, teases her own show

When Jenelle was asked whether she would ever consider coming back to Teen Mom 2, she admitted that she would, but only under a specific set of circumstances.

“It would have to be under… like I said, we would have to be under the same circumstances. And um, there would have to be a lot of negotiating with the new contract and um I would not want to be as locked down as I was before,” Jenelle shared.

The Teen Mom 2 alum has previously mentioned working for MTV again. During a May 2021 appearance on The Candace Owens Show, Jenelle admitted, “Well, right now I’m looking into possibly producing things and kind of not being in front of the camera, but behind the camera.”

“And I have a lot of ideas that weren’t heard when I would film with MTV,” she added, mentioning that she didn’t like how her episodes were edited.

Continuing to speak with E! News, Jenelle said, “And, um, I would like to be involved in the creative process and I would like my ideas to be heard. So, you know, if we can both, um, have some common ground on that then maybe I would.”

Jenelle then teased the idea of her own show, “But other than that, I would like to continue to share my story and I might have a new show, I don’t know.”

Jenelle almost had an opportunity recently to work with MTV again when they asked her to participate in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion spinoff show.

According to Jenelle, MTV reached out to her to film the show but ghosted her after a month of trying to reach them. Jenelle later revealed the reason MTV refused to work with her was that she wanted to bring along her husband, David Eason.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.