Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans claims she was invited to film for the Teen Mom spinoff, MTV ghosted her

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed that she was asked by MTV to take part in the Teen Mom spinoff special, but then was ghosted by them.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, MTV is currently filming a retreat-style Teen Mom spinoff.

The spinoff show includes cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

So far, it has been confirmed that Briana and Brittany DeJesus from Teen Mom 2 are part of the cast along with their castmates Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.

Monsters & Critics also reported that Briana and Brittany’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, went on a tirade took aim at MTV after her daughters were booted from a hotel for getting into a fight with Ashley Jones.

Also rumored to be joining the cast are Maci Bookout and Gary Shirley, both of Teen Mom OG. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a few other dads have been confirmed to join the cast: Briana DeJesus’s baby daddy Devoin Austin, Cheyenne Floyd’s baby daddy Cory Wharton, and Ashley Jones’s baby daddy Bar Smith.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claims MTV ghosted her

Now, former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is claiming that she was asked to join the cast of the spinoff, but then never heard anything back from MTV’s producers.

Jenelle took to TikTok on Wednesday, September 22 to share the news with her two million followers.

In the video, Jenelle sat with her face resting in her hand and she included a caption that read, “When they invite you to a Teen Mom Special in CA then no response for a month…”

“And now my guard is back up. I trust no one,” Jenelle told the camera, using a prerecorded voiceover, as she zoomed in on her face.

Jenelle captioned her post, “I feeling s****y AF 😊💭 #MentalHealthAwareness #Anxiety #Confused”

Jenelle Evans responds to curious followers

Jenelle received plenty of comments from her followers and a few caught her attention so she took the time to respond to them in an attempt to set the record straight.

One of Jenelle’s followers told her, “You don’t need that negativity, Jenelle. You are doing great without that drama.”

Jenelle responded and didn’t seem too upset about MTV’s decision to ghost her and has heard the rumors everyone else has about the fights already going down in the house.

“Yeah… I’m glad they made the decision for me,” Jenelle said. “I’ve heard no one is getting along.”

Another one of Jenelle’s followers attempted to call her out and commented, “you literally said like a week ago that they didn’t ask you.”

Jenelle blamed it on The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and cleared the air when she replied, “You mean The Ashley Reported that and never asked me? Right.”

Jenelle Evans admits she would like to show the ‘positive side’ of herself on the spinoff

Another commenter had a question for Jenelle and was curious as to why she cared about being let go from MTV in 2019 after leaving on bad terms.

“But why care[?] thought you were done with them…” the comment read.

Jenelle replied, “They were done with me but it would be nice to show the “positive” side of me instead.”

Jenelle admitted earlier this year that she would be open to working for MTV again. The network let her go after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog, Nugget.

Just last week, during another TikTok video, Jenelle revealed that she missed certain aspects of filming Teen Mom 2, telling her fans, “Do I miss being on Teen Mom? I do not miss the reunions. I do not miss the way I wasn’t allowed to be involved with editing.”

She added, “But, I do miss sharing my story with you guys. I do miss you guys watching my kids grow up as well. And I’ll also miss the fact that you guys can relate to my story, that we can relate with each other, but you know, chapters happen in life and some close.”

Jenelle would surely have brought the drama that Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 fans have come to miss since ratings have plummeted.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.