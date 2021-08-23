Briana DeJesus shares proof that she’s currently filming for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus is now filming for the new season of Teen Mom 2.Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus is currently filming for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 and with all the drama surrounding her right now, it’s not surprising that cameras want to capture her every move.

Briana has always been very transparent with TV viewers and is often not afraid to show the not-so-glamorous parts of her life. And we don’t expect any less from her when the new season premieres.

Furthermore, we doubt Briana will be short of storylines given all that’s going on in her personal life at the moment.

She still has baby daddy drama to contend with coupled with an ongoing lawsuit filed against her by castmate Kailyn Lowry. Briana also plans to move from Florida to Texas and she’s going through another breakup.

Briana DeJesus filming for upcoming season

The Teen Mom 2 star recently shared a photo on social media with the MTV filming crew in tow.

Briana appeared to be out at a bar enjoying a girls’ day out with two of her friends, both of whom we’ve seen on the show with her in past episodes.

In one photo Briana is smiling while a camera is seen on the table and she captioned the image, “#Teenmom2 stay tuned.”

In another photo, Briana is laughing with her best friend Shirley who’s been on Teen Mom 2 with her several times over the years. The other woman in the photo is Shae, another friend who we saw with Briana last season.

The three friends appeared to be having fun filming Teen Mom 2 during their outing based on videos and other clips that Briana shared on social media.

What’s Briana’s storyline for next season?

We’re sure Briana has some surprises up her sleeve for the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, but we can already think of two possible storylines that will play out.

Briana just revealed her broken engagement to Javi Gonzalez — after he was featured on the show with her last season. Initially, Javi was not comfortable with the MTV cameras but he later made an appearance. At the time, the pair were only dating but later got engaged.

Javi was also at the Teen Mom 2 reunion but after months of rumors, Briana later shared that it was over between her and the tattoo artist. It’s not clear if Briana was already filming for the new season during the time of her breakup, but it will likely be a topic of conversation either way.

Briana is also embroiled in a lawsuit with her castmate Kailyn Lowry, who is suing her for defamation. It’s not clear how much she can talk legally about on the show but we’re hoping to see this play out when Teen Mom 2 returns.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.