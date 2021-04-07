Jax Taylor blames tax issues on ‘bad bookkeeper’ but says it’s ‘not a big deal’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has blamed his current money problems on a “bad bookkeeper”. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor has blamed a $1.2million outstanding tax debt on a “bad bookkeeper”.

The 41-year-old, who made a name for himself during his time on Bravo’s wildly popular show Vanderpump Rules, recently took to Instagram Live to address his current situation.

According to documents obtained by The Sun, Jax’s money troubles began all the way back in 2014.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, according to the reality star, he’s handling his business and is optimistic that he’ll be able to figure it out.

Jax blames a ‘bad bookkeeper’ on his current tax troubles

During an Instagram Live, Jax admitted that he’s well aware of his financial status, but that he isn’t worried about it.

In response to a fan question, Jax came clean and shared, “Oh yeah, I had a bad tax situation. Yeah, I had a bad bookeeper.”

He continued, “We all get bad bookkeepers. I suggest researching your bookkeeper when you do your taxes. Cuz I got f**ked.”

However, the issue doesn’t seem to concern him as he concluded, “I’m fixing it. It’s not a big deal.”

Jax says he’ll miss the ‘paycheck’ from Vanderpump Rules after firing

In the same Instagram live, Jax responded to whether or not he’ll miss being part of the Vanderpump Rules cast. And, according to Jax, the greatest impact of leaving the show is strictly monetary.

Jax, along with his wife Brittany Cartwright, announced they wouldn’t be returning to the show in December 2020. This announcement came as a shock to fans since the couple had just revealed that they were expecting their first child shortly before this news broke.

“People ask me, ‘Are you going to miss the show?’ I’m gonna miss the paycheck,” he admitted. “That’s it. That’s the only thing I’m gonna miss.”

Jax then explained that Vanderpump Rules isn’t “meant for a guy that’s having kids and starting a life” and confirmed that releasing him from the show was the right move for Bravo.

“The show made a good decision,” he stated. “You know, I stand with them one hundred percent. You know, like I said, I love everybody that was on it. I had a great run. Not too many guys can last nine years on a reality show. So, it was a lot of fun but it’s not fair to the show because I don’t put any effort in anymore because I’m just not fun.”

“I’m not interested in that lifestyle anymore,” he concluded.

While Jax and Brittany may have closed the chapter on their time with Vanderpump Rules, they’re about to start an entirely new journey as parents with their first child, a boy, due this month.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.