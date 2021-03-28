Brittany Cartwright meets Lala Kent’s daughter Ocean

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright finally met Lala Kent’s newborn daughter, Ocean. Pic credit: Bravo/@lalakent/Instagram

Former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright is embracing all the new Vanderpump babies who have recently made their grand entrances into the world. In a sweet moment uploaded to Instagram, Brittany shared the moment she was able to finally meet Lala Kent’s brand new baby girl, Ocean.

Brittany, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Jax Taylor, and is due next month, has been one of the most enthusiastic Vanderpump ladies when it comes to meeting the newest additions. And, according to Brittany, she can’t wait to watch them all grow up together.

Brittany meets baby Ocean for the first time

Taking to her Instagram, Brittany shared a couple of sweet photos. One of her holding baby Ocean and gazing lovingly at the newborn, and another with Lala holding Ocean and Brittany admiring the infant even more.

She captioned the pics, “I just could NOT stop staring at beautiful baby Ocean [heart eye emoji and red heart emoji] I’m so unbelievably happy for you Lala and Randall!”

“We love you guys so so much and I cannot wait to see all of our little babies play and grow up together [crying emoji and red heart emoji,” she continued.

Brittany’s post was met with plenty of love from other Vanderpump cast members, including Lala.

“We love you!!! So happy you could meet Ocean before you have baby boy [red heart emoji],” she commented.

Stassi Schroeder chimed in with a string of red heart and heart eye emojis, and Kristen Doute wrote, “this is so precious. I love every baby girl (and almost baby boy) in this photo. Angels.”

Brittany’s due date is fast approaching

Brittany has been pretty transparent with her fans and followers throughout her pregnancy. She has shared the highs and the lows of being pregnant in the public eye; and has worked hard to embrace her pregnancy ahead of her baby boy’s arrival.

But, it hasn’t been easy. Brittany has seemingly struggled with her body confidence throughout her pregnancy. Jax revealed that he often has to remind Brittany of how beautiful she is because she struggles with insecurities.

However, it didn’t seem to take too long before Brittany really seemed to get on board with the miracle of what her body was able to do. And, her most recent Instagram posts prove just how far she’s come.

While sharing a selection of photos from her maternity photoshoot, Brittany captioned the post, “Just Me & My Boy [blue heart emoji] I am SO proud of my body for creating my son!”

With her little boy due next month, she may just be the next Vanderpump Rules star sharing her news with the world — if her castmate Scheana Shay doesn’t have her baby first, of course.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.