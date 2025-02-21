Jasmine Pineda teases pregnancy scare as she’s hooked up to monitors: ‘We’re not going home today’

Jasmine Pineda is experiencing some health issues amid her pregnancy.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared several photos on Thursday, implying that she and/or her baby are suffering from a health issue.

The Panamanian native uploaded two pictures and a video to her Instagram Story, all taken from inside an examination room, either in a doctor’s office, urgent care facility, or hospital.

In the first photo, Jasmine looked somewhat upbeat, making a peace sign with her hand and a kissy face with her mouth as she lay on an exam chair.

Jasmine was covered with white blankets, and her baby bump was connected to a fetal monitor.

In the second slide, Jasmine recorded the sound of her baby’s heartbeat playing on the machine hooked up to the fetal monitoring belt attached to her midsection.

Jasmine tells her fans she’s ‘not going home today’ after being seen by a medical professional

Jasmine held what appeared to be either an intravenous hand button or a nurse call button in her left hand as she recorded herself.

She captioned the video, “Not feeling well today.”

In another slide, Jasmine moved from the exam chair to a regular chair, still covered in white blankets.

Jasmine’s facial expression was solemn as she stared straight ahead.

The expectant reality TV star wrote, “Well… we’re not going home today.”

Jasmine shared photos from inside an exam room while she was hooked up to pregnancy monitors. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s post was ambiguous

Jasmine’s Stories raise questions about her well-being and that of her unborn child.

It’s unclear if Jasmine was admitted to a hospital. Her statement that she wasn’t going home seems to indicate that she was being kept somewhere for further medical evaluation and treatment.

Jasmine didn’t provide any other details, leaving her 352,000 Instagram followers curious about her health and safety.

Whether Jasmine is ill, her baby is suffering from a health crisis, or Jasmine is in labor remains to be seen.

Jasmine recently confirmed the pregnancy rumors that have surrounded her for months, but she didn’t share her due date, so no one knows how far along she is in her pregnancy.

She shared that her baby-to-be belongs to her boyfriend, Matt Branistareanu, and not her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Jasmine is dealing with a lot of responsibilities

The contentious 90 Day Fiance personality certainly has a lot on her plate.

In addition to preparing to welcome her third child this year, Jasmine is undergoing a “very expensive and overwhelming” visa application process.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jasmine told an Instagram follower she’s trying to bring her sons, Juance and JC, to the US to live with her.

Jasmine explained that if her boys’ visas are denied, she will return to Panama permanently.

This would create major hurdles in her already tangled love life.

Jasmine is now officially romantically linked to her baby daddy, a US resident, and hinted that Gino has joined their “polyamorous” relationship.

Moving back to Panama with her two sons and a newborn would certainly make Jasmine’s personal life a lot more complicated than it already is.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.