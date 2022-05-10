Jasmine Pineda shares a throwback of her ‘professional university professor photo’

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda shared a professional throwback picture from three years ago. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda has been upfront with 90 Day Fiance fans about how much her look has changed over the years, and that fact was apparent in a recent throwback she shared on social media.

Jasmine shared a photo of herself that was her “professional university professor picture.”

While she didn’t look entirely unrecognizable from what 90 Day fans have seen on their TV screens, there were some significant differences.

Jasmine Pineda appeared on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days alongside her partner Gino Palazzolo. Jasmine’s jealousy issues, coupled with Gino’s habit of lying, caused many explosive moments on the show.

Jasmine Pineda shared a three-year-old ‘professional’ photo with 90 Day Fiance fans

Jasmine dropped a three-year-old throwback picture into her Instagram story that she described as “My professional university professor picture.”

Below her introduction was a picture of her with straight blonde hair as she looked right at the camera.

On Before the 90 Days, Gino said that he paid for Jasmine to have her lips, eyebrows, and facial treatments done and get her teeth fixed. Jasmine also wears colored contacts.

In Jasmine’s throwback photo, those features appear to look the same way they did on the show. It is unclear if Gino, makeup, filters, or a combination, contributed to her appearance in the older photo.

Either way, it looks like Jasmine may have worn a wig in the picture since she has previously said she likes to try different styles using wigs.

Jasmine shared what she said was a throwback picture. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine has shared throwback photos in the past that show how different she used to look before any cosmetic procedures.

Jasmine Pineda posts a lot on social media

Jasmine has two separate personal Instagram accounts that she regularly posts on and also launched a YouTube channel and has a TikTok account.

90 Day fans can count on upwards of 10 posts a day from Jasmine, although she usually shares between 20-30 posts a day, whether through her Instagram stories or page posts.

New 90 Day Fiance couple Jibri and Miona Bell are giving Jasmine a run for her title of the 90 Day star who posts the most on Instagram.

Jibri and Miona have separate Instagram accounts that they post on many times a day, as well as a shared Instagram and TikTok account.

They have recently been called “instant clout chasers” for the constant nature they self-promote, given that they have just started appearing on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.