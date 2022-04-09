90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Jasmine shows off her natural hair after wig fiasco at the Tell All

Jasmine Pineda showed her natural hair on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda has become one of the most-talked about cast members on the current season of Before the 90 Days. Her relationship with Gino Palazzolo appeared a bit unconventional given their age difference, however she insists he is the love of her life.

During the season, viewers watched as the couple met for the first time and began planning a life together. Along the way, Jasmine’s jealousy and Gino’s secrecy created drama that left some fans wondering if the two could maintain their relationship.

Now that the season is coming to an end, the Panama native is answering all the burning questions fans have been asking, including what’s going on with her hairstyles.

90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda reveals her natural hair

Part 1 of the Tell All special gave fans plenty of material to talk about. During their segment, Jasmine and Gino shared some shocking moments of their relationship including private details about their intimate life.

However, one of the most-talked about moments of the show, was Jasmine’s wig. The reality star decided to wear a long curly black wig. The look was a big change from the straight black hair fans have gotten used to and they wasted to no time letting her know they didn’t approve of her look.

In the wake of the criticism, Jasmine posted a picture of herself showing off her natural hair which is shoulder length with loose curls. In the caption, she shared her thoughts on women aging, and the judgment they may get for their looks changing as they get older.

She says, “We live in such a ageist society. A society that tells you if you’re not in your 20s you’re old.” She goes on to say, “Age is just a number, and women age life the finest wine: we get better with age. Ladies, the best is yet to come.”

Jasmine explains to Before the 90 Days fans why she wears wigs

Viewers of the show have seen Jasmine switch up her look a bit going from straight black hair to long blond hair as well. The changes have mostly been well-received until the wig she chose for the Tell All.

After so much talk about it, Jasmine decided to address the situation. She shared on her Instagram page that she had been losing her hair and the wig was a last-minute choice.

She said, “Side note: for those making fun of my wig. Babes, I almost didn’t participate in the Tell All just because of the massive amount of hair I’ve been losing lately. I got the wig hours before filming. I thank enormously the network for all the emotional support they brought me.”

Part 2 of the Tell All will air Sunday, April 10, and Jasmine says she will be answering everything fans have been asking about.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.